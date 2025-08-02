Barry Crampton, like Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars, is a UK car dealer and commentator on the EV misadventure. He reports on the EV fires that are largely ignored by the in-the-tank mainstream media:

So, the EV fire problem isn’t going away. Barry has another video on that, in fact:

And, Geoff also has an interesting video on the subject of EV torque which leads to other situations Barry addresses in the above video:

So, let’s tally some of the EV issues:

They cost a fortune compared to ICE vehicles. They don’t sell without subsidies. They explode into unquenchable fire for no reason. They typically have a very limited range. They require long refueling. They make many passengers carsick. They have dangerously high torque. They cannot, by regulation, be parked in many garages. They present serious insurance issues due the above. They are heavy and wear out our roads faster. They are dependent on rare earth minerals. They depreciate enormously fast.

I could go on, but that’s a dozen reasons this charade should be ended. No more subsidies! No more mandates! End the madness!

