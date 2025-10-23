Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Debra Kahn, “editor of POLITICO’s California Climate newsletter and author of Currents, a reported column on the conversations, conflicts and characters animating the energy, environment and climate debates,” corrected the eco-narrative recently. While the climate campaigners are busy trying to sell politically correct renewables (wind and solar) as cheaper, she uncorked a Truth Bomb.

In “What Trump’s Victory Taught Democrats About Climate Change,” Politico Magazine (October 16, 2025), she wrote:

The party isn’t embracing climate change denialism like many in the GOP, nor is it endorsing the Trump administration’s attacks on clean energy. But as Democrats continue groping for a way forward after their 2024 defeat, they’ve clearly decided they need to change how they talk about climate and energy issues. And in some cases, it goes beyond rhetoric to the actual policies they’re promoting. The bottom line for Democrats: Climate is out, affordability is in.

Ouch! To begin with, she notes, climate change is not a major concern of voters.

“It’s an issue that I think we need to continue to engage on and speak out on and work to legislate on, but it’s not a top three issue right now,” Sen. Chris Coons, the Democratic co-chair of the Senate’s bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, told me….

It’s a muddled message.

“Sometimes our messaging in the Democratic Party — not great,” Sherrill said in a March interview. “For years we’ve said, ‘We need to move into clean power.’ And there’s almost been this understanding, ‘It’s going to cost you an arm and a leg, but if you’re a good person, you’ll do it.’ So now that we’re actually in that place that we promised — it was going to be cheaper than any other source of power — people are skeptical.”

The climate message is also diluted.

David Hill, executive vice president of the energy program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, noted that when electricity supplies were ample, there was less of a need to focus on reliability and affordability when talking climate. Now, those are the public’s key concerns and so climate advocates are facing “some pretty severe pushback,” even as there’s only so much they can do.

Climate alarm and government enablement of inferior energies are losing—coming and going. The narrative is busted, too. The climate complex is in a messaging crisis. Gilad Regev has stated:

Maybe the problem isn’t climate denial. Maybe it’s climate messaging. We’ve been attempting to scare or shame people into caring, and it’s not effective. Is it time to completely rethink how we talk about climate and sustainability? We’ve spent years trying to influence people through fear, data, and moral urgency. The results? Mixed.

I have elsewhere suggested a new message:

Sum the arguments and … it is time for free market energy policies to replace crony capitalism and the phony aspirations of the Climate Industrial Complex. To all climate alarmists and forced energy transformationists, check your premises for mid-course correction. Climate anxiety not.

