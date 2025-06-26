Jo Nova noted yesterday that Bloomberg is promoting a big lie: that climate change, and not renewables, is endangering the grid. She pulls quotes from little Mike’s politically correct news service article to make a compelling argument that the climate cult is now trying to blame the climate for what it has done itself by relentlessly promoting renewables. What caught my eye from the Bloomberg article and Jo’s piece was this:

“Extreme weather events of all kinds – heat waves, hurricanes, flooding events – are putting immense stress on the grid and on people’s lives,” says Kit Kennedy, who leads the power division at non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council. Simple actions by consumers, such as avoiding charging your electric car during peak hours and raising air conditioning’s temperature, can ease grid stress, Kennedy says. “Flexibility is going to be the key.”

Jo provides the missing perspective:

Bloomberg makes sure readers know Kit Kennedy works for a “non-profit” agency but forgets to mention that the same NRDC, has $462 million dollars in assets to spend, and their Chinese branch is sponsored by Chinese national agencies, the staff in the Beijing office used to work for the CCP, and the NRDC thinks China is doing a great job. If Kit were linked to Exxon instead, they’d make sure we all knew that.

The NRDC, of course, like the Catskill Mountainkeeper and the Open Space Institute, are Rockefeller family entities, all connected through overlapping board memberships and linked to several other Rockefeller NGOs. The NRDC had a similar arrangement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Basil Seggos, in fact, was DEC Commissioner until little over a year ago and before that he worked for the NRDC. I wrote about him and Kit Kennedy here:

The selection of Basil Seggos as New York’s DEC Commissioner is another exercise in NRDC corruption of the Empire State, led by a corrupt Governor Cuomo… Journalists who know better have been reporting Basil Seggos was a surprising alternative to what was expected to be the appointment of another member of the NRDC gang. As it turns out, that’s exactly who was picked; the second DEC Commissioner from NRDC in a row… Segos [worked] for the NRDC for four years as a research associate… [A]nyone who thinks the NRDC isn’t intimately involved in what happens there is hopelessly naive. One need only download this Freedom of Information Law response and search for “kkennedy@nrdc.org” to see how integrally involved the organization is in multiple DEC and other state activities; coordinating lawsuits, arranging conference calls, interfacing with former Weitz Luxenberg trial lawyer Lemuel Srolovic at the Attorney General’s office and the like. Seggos has had one continuous association with the NRDC from the beginning of his career to now and it’s a spiderweb of connections between the NRDC gang and its friends as well as the trial lawyer fraternity and the crony capitalists who have profited off it. A few reporters have noticed, including Mark Harrington at Newsday, who, last December, observed the Deepwater Wind project might be another example (emphasis added): "Deepwater’s ties to environmental groups also run deep. One high-profile supporter of the Long Island project is the Natural Resources Defense Council. Max Stone, managing director of D.E. Shaw, sits on the NRDC board. Basil Seggos, Cuomo’s chief environmental adviser, worked for the NRDC on urban environmental issues in the state. Katherine “Kit” Kennedy, director of energy and transportation for NRDC, was head of the state attorney general’s environmental protection bureau under Cuomo from 2007 to 2010. Kennedy, in a recent blog entry, urged LIPA to “include Deepwater One on the short list for a renewable energy contract.” Kennedy said in an interview Stone’s position on the NRDC board had no bearing on the group’s support for Deepwater’s project, which NRDC backs because of its merits." Yes, Kit Kennedy, is deeply involved in New York State government, even taking a sabbatical of sorts to work there temporarily, just like Joe Martens. She, like Martens, and Basil Seggos work for the same people in the real world. The NRDC gang’s fingerprints are on everything DEC these days and now, as a practical matter, they’ve moved a second Commissioner from the NRDC into leadership at the agency. Basil Seggos, in reality, has never worked for anyone else. The sign out front and the title on the door may have changed from time to time but wherever Seggos has worked, the NRDC has been there as the client, if not the employer.

So, yes, Kit Kennedy and the NRDC have been pushing renewables and green energy boondoggles for nearly two decades, as they have moved in and out of New York State government from the NRDC and its sister organizations. New York's grid is being undermined and destroyed by the green energy these entities promote, and they have actively opposed all attempts to maintain baseload energy. Bloomberg quoting Kennedy as an expert on the matter of climate impacts on the grid is like asking the fox or weasel that just killed all the chickens for its opinion on what could have gotten into the coop to do such harm.

