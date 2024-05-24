Following energy issues over the last 13 years or so, I've learned one critical thing. It's that ideology is not the real enemy. No, the biggest threat comes from corporatists who are ripping off consumers via the Big Green Grift. They are the enablers of the useful idiot green ideologues who unknowingly do the dirty work in promoting the climate-industrial scams. I have written about this corporatism for several years now to the point I'm sure some readers are saying “It's time to move on, Tom. Can't we just get back to trash-talking the half-wit hippy wannabes who bow to the green goddess?”

Well, no. I'm sorry but money really is the root of all evil and Robert Bryce is here to prove it. He has a phenomenally good post on the subject up at his substack. It's titled “Environmentalism in America Is Dead” and I encourage everyone to read it, but let me focus on the corporatist heart of the matter as I see it and Bryce details it:

To understand the staggering amount of money being spent by the NGO-corporate-industrial-climate complex, look at the Rocky Mountain Institute, the Colorado-based group founded by Amory Lovins, the college dropout who, for nearly 50 years, has been the leading cheerleader for the “soft” energy path of wind, solar, biofuels, and energy efficiency. (Click here for my 2007 article on Lovins.) Between 2012 and 2022, according to ProPublica, Rocky Mountain Institute’s annual budget skyrocketed, going from $10 million to $117 million.

There you have it; laid out with complete clarity. It's the money, stupid! Don't be fooled. It's always the money. The Big Green Grift is funded by those who hope to empty your wallet to support their green elephant projects. The grifters are tigers and the silly ideologues are like the “Young Lady of Niger,” both immortalized in an 1840 limerick by William Cosmo Monkhouse:

There was a young lady of Niger

Who smiled as she rode on a tiger;

They returned from the ride

With the lady inside,

And the smile on the face of the tiger.

You can't get cozy with a tiger or ride him.

#RobertBryce #Corporatism #FaceoftheTiger #BigGreenGrift #Climatism #WellsFargo #RockyMountainInstitute

Share