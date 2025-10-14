Doug Sheridan writes about that momentous decision by Queensland to drop most green energy targets while ensuring the continuance of coal, something we wrote about yesterday:

Bloomberg writes, the Australian state of Queensland plans to keep its power stations that burn the fossil fuel open for longer. The former govt’s “ideological decision to close coal units by 2035, regardless of their condition, is officially abolished,” Queensland Treasurer David Janetzki said in a statement.



“Queensland’s coal-fired fleet is the youngest in the country and state-owned coal generators will continue to operate for as long as they are needed in the system and supported by the market.”

Millmerran Power Station in Queensland, by DiamondIIIXX - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115619643

The move comes as global coal consumption rises to a record year after year, despite efforts to boost deployment of renewables and curb emissions. Trump has led a push to prop up the industry, while other major polluters such as China and India also continue to dig up more of the dirtiest fossil fuel.



Queensland is pledging $1.1B over the next five years into state-owned coal, hydro and gas power plants to keep the assets open for longer. Running coal assets to their technical life rather than closing them early would reduce system investment costs by about A$26B to 2035.



The roadmap also attracted criticism from climate groups, including WWF’s Australian branch, which described it as “short-sighted.” “This is a roadmap to more fires, floods and heat waves, and more mass-bleaching events” Chief Regenerative Officer Nicole Forrester said in a statement.

Coal is a significant part of Queensland’s economy. The state exported A$45.8B of the metal-making and power-station fuel in the year through May and earned A$5.5B of royalties in the financial year through June. However, miners including BHP Group and Anglo American last month announced closures, citing lower prices and rising costs, including higher royalties.



Rio Tinto said the venture that owns the state’s biggest power plant may close it in 2029, six years earlier than previously announced. State-owned companies operate all but one of the remaining seven coal fired plants, and earlier this year Queensland said it would extend one of them threatening a pledge by the previous administration to end generation using the fuel by 2035.



Queensland is one of Australia’s most coal-dependent states generating 65% of its electricity needs in 2024 from the fuel. The state’s Liberal National Party won office last year after running on a platform to repeal the previous Labor gov’t’s commitment to end reliance on state-owned coal-fired power and achieve 80% renewable energy penetration by 2035.



The state will also add as much as 6.8 GW of new wind and solar projects, 0.6 GW of gas generation and 3.8 GW of storage by 2030.



Our Take: Energy policy-makers in Westernized nations are beginning to take the “all-of-the-above” slogan to its logical ends. Initially, that means keeping more coal-fired plants open longer than previously planned. But don’t be surprised if announcements to build new coal-fired generation don’t follow.

My Take: I agree 100% with Sheridan’s ending line. One can detect a slow but steady movement, by those in the know, to recognize coal again. It has been unfairly turned into a dirty word over the last two decades, but its virtues of low cost and easy storage are now again being quietly honored.

It’s only a matter of time before courageous and truthful leaders around the globe step forward and admit we need new coal plants along with new natural gas plants and new nuclear plants of all sizes.

They each fill a critical need, and a balanced portfolio of all three (as opposed to nonsensical ‘all-of-the-above’ politics) is necessary. Forget wind and solar, which are only a drag on the entire system.

#Coal #Nuclear #NaturalGas #Queensland #Electricity #DougSheridan #Australia

Share