One of the most frustrating things about oil and gas reporting is the obsession with rig counts, as if they were the end-all, be-all stat for measuring the health of the industry. It’s the same thing in any commodity enterprise, including farming. It's not the number of producers that matters, but the production. That’s because commodity enterprises can only compete by continually lowering costs through innovation, greater efficiencies, and economies of scale. It’s “get big, get weird, or get out,” as someone once adroitly told me about farming.

Today In Energy just posted on this subject and proves the point, albeit as if it was some surprise when it shouldn’t be, but, hey, it’s the government, which is always behind the curve (emphasis added):

The average number of active rigs per month that are drilling for oil and natural gas in the U.S. Lower 48 states has declined steadily over the past few years from a recent peak of 750 rigs in December 2022 to 517 rigs this October. The declining rig count reflects operators’ responses to declining crude oil and natural gas prices and improvements in drilling efficiencies. Since December 2022, the oil-directed rig count has dropped 33% to 397 rigs in October 2025, and the natural gas-directed rig count has declined 23% to 120 rigs over the same period. Natural gas-directed rigs dropped to 96 rigs in September last year amid historically low and prolonged natural gas prices. Both natural gas- and oil-directed rig count declines stabilized in October 2025.

The traditional link between rig activity and output has weakened recently, with production at record highs despite reduced rig counts. In July 2025, crude oil production in the Lower 48 set a monthly record of 11.4 million barrels per day (b/d), and in August 2025 natural gas production set a record of 117.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). Operators have been focusing on the most productive plays, drilling longer lateral lengths to access more hydrocarbons, and using more efficient completion techniques to ensure economic viability. The Permian region is the largest U.S. crude oil producing region and the largest contributor to U.S. crude oil production growth despite the total number of rigs dropping 29% since December 2022. Over this period, operators have increased oil production in the Permian by 18%, or 1.0 million b/d.

The largest U.S. natural gas producing region is Appalachia, where the total number of rigs dropped 29% while natural gas production increased 10% (3.3 Bcf/d) after stagnating in 2024 during a period of relatively low natural gas prices.

Rig count, as one can see from the charts and the bolded items from above, don’t have that much to do with what matters, which is production. It’s the same with all commodity industries. The solution to high prices from a consumer standpoint is always high prices that stimulate more entries into the market (more rigs) and increase the supply. The solution to low prices from an industry standpoint is always low prices that stimulate more demand, more innovation and industry consolidation.

There is nothing special about it. It’s just supply and demand at work, so stop obsessing over rig counts!

