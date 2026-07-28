Stache in this excellent 4-minute video discusses the problem with even the process of transporting EV batteries, as he lays out the details of a fire that shut down I-70 near Pittsburgh for 4+ hours:

Stache’s recommendation for a special placard makes sense, of course, but why are we even doing EVs that depend on such dangerous batteries?

#StacheDTraining #EVs #Batteries #Fires #I70 #BatteryFires

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