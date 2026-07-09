Doug Sheridan exposes the rotten politics that are behind solar energy:

The FT reports that confidence in green‑fuel alternatives has fallen sharply across the global shipping industry, with most vessel owners sticking to traditional marine fuels or exploring non‑renewable options such as nuclear.



According to the International Chamber of Shipping’s annual survey, expectations that ammonia or hydrogen will become commercially viable have dropped steeply. Belief that ammonia will be a workable fuel within a decade fell from 31% of execs last year to 12% today; confidence in hydrogen declined from 18% to 10%. On the other hand, support for conventional fuel oils rose from 41% to 50%, despite geopolitical disruptions.



The FT notes that the industry is splintering into competing camps as cargo owners show less willingness to pay a “green premium” for cleaner shipping. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that shipping—responsible for roughly 11% of transportation emissions—faces declining commercial appetite for costly decarbonization.

As CEO of CMB.TECH notes, “Everybody wants to be green, nobody wants to pay for it.”



Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization effort to pursue net‑zero emissions by 2050 has stalled. Negotiations over a global carbon‑pricing framework collapsed amid opposition led by the US, leaving the IMO to consider four competing proposals among a divided membership.

Shipowners note that uncertainty over fuel economics and availability is driving more orders for “dual‑fuel” vessels capable of running on both traditional and cleaner fuels. Others, including several Greek owners, are returning to fossil‑fuel‑powered new builds, arguing that modern designs can be up to 25% more efficient.



The industry’s long‑term challenge remains unchanged: alternative fuels will only gain traction if they become cheaper, more available, and less risky for owners investing in ships with 20‑ to 25‑year lifespans. For now, many execs say greener options have “taken a back seat."



The FT’s reporting underscores a broader reality—some sectors will be slow to move away from fossil fuels, if they move at all. Maritime shipping and aviation both face physics and fuel‑density constraints that make alternatives difficult, just as steelmaking, cement production, and other heavy industries remain tied to carbon‑intensive processes in their own rights.



To be clear, these sectors represent some of the hardest‑to‑decarbonize parts of the global economy, and their continued reliance on fossil fuels means that even tens of trillions spent greening electricity and vehicles will not shift global emissions as much as hoped.



It's another reminder that the world’s decarbonization challenge is not only technological, but structural—and that progress in the sectors easiest to decarbonize shouldn't be confused with progress in decarbonizating the hardest ones.

My Take: This is the way with all things green. Everyone loves them but no one is willing to pay much of anything for them. Thus the mandates, the spending of other people’s money behind the scenes. There is only the tiniest real market for green stuff, because everyone understands it’s all a game. Socilaist types thrive on it, of course, because mandates demand enforcers, which means more power the enforces they see themselves as.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Costs #ClimateChange #GreehEnergy #DougSheridan #Subsidies #Mandates

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