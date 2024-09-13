Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

It is hard being green, particularly when “green” means being one-dimensional against carbon dioxide (CO2) at the expense of virtually every other metric. Consider wind power, the onshore problems of which (failed past, government dependency, intermittency, site depletion, local warming, noise, avian mortality, health effects) are only magnified offshore (cost premium, wake effect, blade failure, industrialization, hurricanes, pile driving, political bribes).

Kieran Kelly, CEO of Ocean Integrity, “a global organization that aims to reduce ocean plastic pollution and create positive social impact,” recently reported on social media about a particular ecological issue: invasive filter feeders.

The growth of invasive filter feeders in areas where wind farms are being placed provides a compelling argument against proceeding with offshore wind farms. [Ed. Note: see picture below]



Invasive filter feeders can disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems in which they establish themselves. These organisms often outcompete native species for resources, leading to a decline in biodiversity and altering the natural composition of communities. The introduction of invasive filter feeders can result in the displacement or extinction of native species, disrupting the intricate web of interactions that have evolved over time.



The proliferation of invasive filter feeders can have profound effects on food chains within affected ecosystems. By consuming vast amounts of plankton and other small organisms, they can deplete the food sources that native species rely on. This can lead to population declines and cascading effects throughout the food web, affecting the abundance and distribution of other species, including commercially important fish stocks.

Illustration: Filter Feeders

Invasive filter feeders often modify their surroundings to suit their needs, which can have detrimental effects on native habitats. They may alter water flow patterns, disturb sediment layers, or create physical structures that disrupt the natural habitats of other species. These modifications can result in the loss of critical habitats, such as seagrass beds or coral reefs, which provide shelter, breeding grounds, and nursery areas for numerous marine organisms.



The negative impacts of invasive filter feeders extend beyond ecological consequences. In areas where wind farms are being developed, there are often economic interests tied to fisheries, tourism, and recreational activities. The proliferation of invasive species can harm these industries by reducing fish populations, damaging habitats, and deterring tourists who seek intact and diverse marine environments. The economic losses resulting from these impacts can be significant and long-lasting.



Once invasive filter feeders become established in an area, their eradication or control becomes challenging, time-consuming, and costly. Prevention should be a primary focus to avoid introducing these species in the first place. The potential risks associated with the growth of invasive filter feeders should be thoroughly evaluated through comprehensive risk assessments and environmental impact studies prior to the construction of offshore wind farms.



It is crucial to assess the potential for the establishment and spread of invasive filter feeders in areas where wind farms are proposed. Adequate safeguards and strict monitoring protocols should be implemented to prevent the introduction and proliferation of these species.

He added in a comment:

The waters around Denmark 🇩🇰 have witnessed a complete collapse of fish stocks, a situation mirrored in Sweden. While some may choose to turn a blind eye, it’s crucial to note that no independent environmental impact studies have been conducted.



Ørsted has announced a $4 million initiative to support environmental research at Connecticut universities, raising concerns that offshore wind companies are effectively silencing academic institutions.



Later today, I’ll be sharing new evidence regarding pollution from these offshore structures. We’re gearing up for a lawsuit against these companies, and our attorneys believe we have a strong case to shut them down. As an environmentalist, my sole focus is the protection of our oceans—let’s make that clear.

Final Comment

The much needed civil war within the mainstream environmental movement (Big Green, Inc.) has been corrupted by green-as-in-money. Big Wind, Big Solar, and Big Batteries control the narrative that no ecological tradeoff is too great in the war against carbon dioxide (CO2), thus fossil fuels, thus modern industrial living.

Expect the Green Divide to increase, however, as the surface area, the living space, is increasingly taken over by politically correct, economically incorrect energies.

#Climate #MasterResource #Bradley #FilterFeeders #BigGreen #CO2

Share