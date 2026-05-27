Doug Sheridan is exactly correct on this:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, if the road to economic hell is paved with good intentions, don't expect to see many German cars driving on it. Green mandates and other regulations are killing jobs in the long-revered German auto industry.



Germany has lost some 100,000 auto-related jobs since 2019, says the German Association of the Automotive Industry, or VDA. Another 125,000, or one in six current jobs in the industry, are on track to disappear by 2035. That's a grim outlook for what the German gov't describes as "by far the most important industrial sector" in the country.

The EU's electric-vehicle mania is a major reason. Under a 2019 mandate the EU planned to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines after 2035—a directive that single-handedly jeopardizes more than 50,000 German auto jobs, the VDA says.



Berlin and other European govts panicked once these costs started to become obvious, and in December the European Commission proposed a watered-down EV directive that would allow auto makers to sell more traditional engines for longer. Yet this reprieve is still moving through the EU's regulatory process, and Brussels still hasn't given up on forcing auto makers to produce cars that consumers don't want.



Back in Germany, EVs are less complex and require fewer parts than combustion-engine vehicles, so it takes fewer workers to make them. Yet that alone doesn't explain accelerating job loss in Germany's auto industry. The broader problem is an uncompetitive business environment.



“High taxes and levies, expensive energy, high labor costs, excessive bureaucracy-the list of challenges goes on," the report says.

The EV mandates are part of a wider and destructive campaign against fossil fuels. Berlin's decision to ramp up expensive and unreliable renewable power generation while shuttering nuclear plants is wrecking industries across the board. By some counts, German industrial energy prices are now about double what American manufacturers pay.



Among the 38 OECD countries, Germany ranked 30th on corporate taxes on the Tax Foundation's 2025 index. "Increasingly burdensome bureaucracy" is another reason one in 12 of all German companies are now worried about their survival, the Munich-based Ifo Institute reported this month.



Economic suicide isn't painless.



Our Take: We've concluded that Europe is going to go all-in on a strategy to reduce its carbon emissions in the hope that other countries will do the same, thereby leveling the playing field because all nations will have the same high energy costs that come with decarbonization. It's going to prove to be a terrible bet, one that will cause Europe's competitiveness to fall dangerously behind other countries—including China and likely the US—that continue to avail themselves of the lower energy costs and reliability that come with fossil fuels. It's going to get ugly.

My Take: It isn’t just the energy policies that have gone awry in Europe. Its leaders are largely childless elites without the youngsters who bring humility to all parents sooner or later. European leaders are living in an unreal world of condescension toward everyone else. They are believers in changing and improving others rather than themselves.

They have also rejected their heritage and bought into socialistic ideas that only yield civilizational decline. They have abandoned free speech, and invited alien cultures into their nations who refuse to assimilate. They have bought into World Economic Forum, EU, and UN ideas that are distinctly opposed to freedom. Moreover, Europe only exists due to the fact that we have repeatedly rescued them, only to have them spit on us. Now, sadly, they’re paying for their own arrogance.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Renewables #ClimateChange #EU #Germany #EVmandates #Energiewende #DougSheridan

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