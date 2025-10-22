Joe Rogan is famous for his long-form interviews and, in the surest sign the climate cult has lost its edge in the culture, he has had physicist Will Happer and atmospheric scientist Dick Lindzen on his program. It’s a 2+ hour interview and something you’ll probably want to listen to in the background as you work, but it’s well worth your time. I certainly recommend it because Rogan and his superb guests bring the reality of climate change down to earth:

Enjoy! Especially, the discussions of the money and power involved.

#WillHapper #RichardLindzen #ClimateCult #ClimateChange #Money #JoeRogan

Share