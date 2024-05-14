As usual, Jo Nova has a great post up today. She starts it with these prescient observations:

Nick Cater points out one mysterious charity, the Sunrise Project Australia had a “revenue” of $73.8 billion dollars last year and we don’t know where that came from. Let’s say you made a fortune from Big-Government subsidies and rigged market rules — what would stop you pouring some of those parasitic profits right back into fake environmentalists groups to help “your favourite” politicians win? It has the added bonus that when your wind turbines chop up eagles or deafen the dolphins no one says a word. The same sell-out environmental groups would .. do nothing at all. Mum’s the word! Which is exactly what Greenpeace and the WWF seem to do — nothing. Let’s just say hypothetically, that you ran a company completely dependent on politicians to create rigged market rules — like banning your main competitor? (Nuclear power). What would stop you funneling some of those profits into environmental cover groups to whip up “grassroots” whinges into a fully mature political campaign with digital databases and social media tracking? And conveniently for them, as Nick Cater points out, the Australian Electoral Commission doesn’t classify environmental charities as “political” even though the Greens are a party. That means the chumpy tree-huggers who don’t mind chopping down trees for some kinds of industries — don’t have to declare their donors. How convenient? And so the positive feedback loop would roll on year after year — the more the market was rigged, the more the parasites could pay. And the more it would appear our wilderness groups are industry fronts and our politicians serve someone else.

This is a subject I have written about repeatedly over the last dozen years plus, most recently here, and it all revolves around what I call “special interests.” I started out supposing those interests were largely ideological; the views of very spoiled trust-funders eager to assuage their self-imposed guilt at having done so undeservedly well. That is to say compared to the creators of the fortunes they spend and those who had to earn the money the old-fashioned way, by working for it.

Shortly after grasping the huge and undue influence of supposed charities set up by these limousine leftists, I began to realize there was more to it. They also wanted the land for themselves and used tax-exempt special interest foundations to make it happen. See this post for more on that subject.

Still later, I realized it was much more than either the ideology or the land. What they really thirst for is money and power, the two things other than sex, that are typically at the root of all evil.

Their power grab is illustrated by organizations such as the World Economic Forum. It hopes to put buffoons such as Klaus Schwab —who already looks, dresses and speaks the part — into the role of Grand Poobah of a Masters of the Universe cabal. They see themselves as the most prominent among these globalist oligarchs, of course.

Grand Poobah Wannabe Klaus Schwab

The money grab is not quite so obvious. The reason is simple and two-fold.

First, one must appreciate that the largest of the charities run by Rockefeller types are all private foundations. Such entities are prohibited from doing any lobbying so they do it but passing the money downward to non-private but supposedly charitable tax-exempt foundations who are allowed to do some lobbying.

Those groups either abuse the privilege of doing some lobbying by claiming to do little or none when it’s patently obvious they're doing tons of it, or they pass it down, sometimes multiple levels down, to groups who will do the dirty work. It's not uncommon for Rockefeller money, for example, to be passed down to the 4th or 5th level and end up with some completely unaccountable, unincorporated, amorphous gang that has no idea who is actually paying their bills.

The second part has to do with the fact that, once the money leaves the private foundation, it becomes fungible. It can go into a money-laundering group such as the Tides Foundation, for instance, or a donor-advised-fund where the money is mixed with other funds. The original donation gets effectively hidden such that no one can know where the money came from or even how it’s spent in the end.

It’s incredibly easy, too, for money to be added to this pot from green grifters who want to fight and either kill or slow down coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil projects that render renewables ridiculous as energy solutions. And, the second tier of foundations has no obligation whatsoever to disclose donors to anyone but the crooked IRS which isn't going to do one damned thing about the abuse.

This is clearly what’s happening. It’s an immense scandal and it’s allowing globalist elites to manipulate everything and gain that additional money and power they seek. And, if you think we're not being manipulated in every possible manner by these people, consider the fact the Rockefeller family funds the worst elements of Columbia University as well as the Hamas-loving freaks who took over one its building until NYC cops extracted them. Why? Because chaos is always the friend of those seeking ever power. Think about that for a moment.

#Rockefeller #Renewables #Columbia #GreenEnergy #GreenGrifters #Foundations #TaxExemption #Money #Power #Charity

Share