Guest Post from Betty Sutliff, Delaware River Basin Landowner

The ban on natural gas development in the Delaware River Basin by the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) is a travesty. It can be summed up as unfair politics, theft of property rights, overreach with respect to the DRBC Compact, and discrimination across county lines.

On June 8, 2015, along with six others, I met with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf regarding natural gas development and the role of the DRBC, of which he was a member. We were there on behalf of the Northern Wayne Property Owners Alliance, a huge alliance comprised of over 1500 property owners encompassing over 100,000 acres of land. What was very telling in that meeting was not just what he talked about, but what he never talked about – a concern for water quality or safety! His conversation was all about his pet severance tax proposal at that time and how, if we helped him achieve that, he would help us get our gas out of the ground.

The DRBC is operating in a fashion completely the opposite of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) even though it is controlled by the same governing majority of members. For some reason, while in the DRB, they think they can regulate land use in addition to water quality and quantity. If the DRBC has the unimpeded right regulate anything whatsoever involving water, then it is able to and eventually will “freely roam the basin and, any place using water, regulate and forbid” at will.

This is a massive power grab. Those of us who remember the Tock’s Island debacle see this power grab as a Super Park in the making, only this time it is our property and our rights that are at stake. This is just the beginning of a land grab and a power grab that will work its way into other areas of our lives. Where does it stop? What will be next? Will it be agriculture, timber, construction, or whatever fits into their grand scheme of a super park for this area? Who will be sacrificed next for the creation of a wilderness or a super park here?

The total ban of natural gas development in the Delaware River Basin is the beginning of overreach by an out-of-control agency of unaccountable officials who bow to the political winds of the so-called environmentalists such as the Delaware Riverkeeper Network and the William Penn Foundation; they are EINOs (Environmentalists In Name Only).

Even Hillary Clinton saw the EINOs for who they really are, “We were even up against phony environmental groups, and I’m a big environmentalist, but these were funded by the Russians to stand up against any effort, ‘Oh that pipeline, that fracking, that whatever will be a problem for you,’ and a lot of that money supporting that effort was coming from Russia.”

If natural gas development turns land into moonscapes and causes widespread ruination of water supplies as the anti-fossil fuel so-called environmentalist hypocrites would have us believe, then why is the SRB booming? Property values in Pennsylvania’s most heavily drilled counties, Bradford and Washington, saw median house values increase between 60-70% from 2000-2013.

The Wall Street Journal published an infographic from Moody’s Investor Service (see below), which showed eight out of nine states that had the highest percentage of growth in property value, are in major oil and gas producing states. Seven of those states are shale states permitting fracking.

Extending their control beyond the scope of water quality and quantity into land use issues puts the DRBC on a slippery slope of overregulation that will find its way into many other aspects of our lives. Although recreation and tourism are important to this area, it is not the only source of income for people who live and work here.

A complete ban of natural gas development in the Delaware River is unconstitutional. Pennsylvanians should be governed by Pennsylvania Law and not the DRBC. What is good for the vast majority of the sixty-seven counties should be good for all.

The discriminatory treatment of a handful of counties in Pennsylvania is totally unfair. How can three of the same individuals who sit on the DRBC vote the exact opposite when they sit on the SRBC? Both basins supply drinking water and contain special protection waters. If the SRBC’s “remote water quality monitoring network has not detected discernible impacts on the quality of the Basin’s water resources as a result of natural gas development, “ then what would make anyone think that it would be dangerous in the DRB?

The giant SRBC gas drilling laboratory, the DRBC refuses to see (even though it’s the same people in charge of both)

In Governor Wolf’s inaugural address he said that Pennsylvania “has to offer a level playing field making sure all businesses, all Pennsylvanians, have a chance to get ahead and that all Pennsylvania’s families deserve the same opportunities.” He also said we needed to be “willing to listen to each other . . . and learn from each other . . . and work together to give all Pennsylvanian’s a shot at a great life.” Does “all” not include residents of Wayne County just because they live in a different watershed on the other side of a mountain?

Well, welcome to my side of the mountain. On my side of the mountain, I am not allowed to recover what is rightfully mine. I’ve lost out on economic opportunity and my right to prosper. I’ve lost these things just because I am in a different watershed than other areas of Pennsylvania. If a raindrop rolls down the western side of the mountain, all is well. The raindrop is safe. Governor Wolf’s SRBC representative voted to allow natural gas development, but not on my side of the mountain. Now, 11 years later, the waters of the SRB are still unimpaired. Not only did Wolf’s SRBC representative vote yes then, but so have all subsequent ones.

The economic disparity between areas that get your “yea” vote and those who get your “nay” vote is a great injustice. You vote prosperity for one area and poverty for another. What gives you that right? Why is opportunity afforded or denied based on which side of a mountain water descends?

Tom Wolf was a “Where” Wolf. He changed his mind and his vote depending on where he was. Some people change their minds depending on which way the wind blows, but Tom Wolf changed his mind depending on which way the water flowed. In the Susquehanna River Basin, he voted Drill, Baby, Drill, and then in the Delaware River Basin he voted Ban, Baby, Ban.

All sixty-seven counties in Pennsylvania should be ruled by the same law, Pennsylvania Law, and not be superseded by people they never elected.

Whether you see the ban on natural gas development as unfair politics, theft of property rights, overreach of the DRBC, discrimination across county lines, or all of the above, it is time for you to fight for your rights and your property! Please sign our Two Rivers, No Justice petition available here. Do it, now, in fact!

#DRBC #SRBC #TomWolf #EnvironmentalJustice #DelawareRiverBasin #Justice #NaturalGas

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