Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars did a video a week about a car fire in a tunnel at Heathrow Airport in the UK. Various outlets reported it as a possible EV fire, and Geoff, picking up on this theme, did a video on the subject. Unfortunately for Geoff, it turned out to be a diesel car, not an EV. That resulted in EV religionists going after Geoff. John Cadogan, professing to be an admirer of Geoff, also jumped on the case to admonish him for reacting too quickly.

All this has led Geoff to issue a “super serious” video apology with tongue-in-cheek.

Enjoy:

Once again, humor proves to be the best medicine and rebuttal to the EV cult.

