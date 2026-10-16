Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 16

I appreciate the dedication to opposition of this permit. Be ready for more encroachment by the perpetrators of wind farms.

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Lee's avatar
Lee
Oct 16

As those with a literary background may know Hecate has an important role in mythology. She is the queen of the witches. I would advise the NY government to tread carefully as we approach Halloween

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