Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
38m

Hi David. My comment/question to this article about CO2 is whether it is good or bad, if the CO2 was consumed and was not put into the atmosphere, why is that not the topic of discussion? America because of AI is going to be constructing quite a few more natural gas power plants. How much CO2 will be created by all this combusted natural gas? How big an issue does this create?

There are 2 parts to this issue. How efficiently is natural gas consumed at a power plant? In my eyes 50% is a poor percentage. We all know that CO2 can be consumed to near 100% efficiency. That’s not new news. So why is no one bringing that topic up for discussion?

The DOE/EPA stated many years ago, for every 1 million Btu’s of heat energy recovered from the exhaust of combusted natural gas, and that recovered heat energy is utilized,117 lbs of CO2 will not be put into the atmosphere.

What other industry consumes as much natural gas as our power plants?

The second part of this issue is if there is a reasonable method of capturing the CO2 from the power plants exhaust and not putting it into the atmosphere, why is there not more discussion or research put into this?

I believe we have a very simple solution to both parts of this issue. The new projected natural gas power plants if correctly planned could be made to operate at well over 90% energy efficiency. The combusted exhaust can be made to provide hundreds of new, good paying full time jobs. The captured heat energy and the CO2 would be utilized completely. Nothing would be wasted.

This falls into line with what President Trump want for America. He created DOGE to reduce waste. In my eyes blowing all this combusted exhaust into the atmosphere is just plain waste.

Who reading this can help me submit this to Secretary Wright? It does deserve to be researched, just like everything else. We don’t need anymore Solendra’s or other boondoggles that consume a lot of our money to produce nothing tangible.

What I have stated here is something that has been done for over 40 years, just never at a power plant application.

Please comment your thoughts.

Ronald Underhill
18m

Forget natural gas…it’s so much cleaner than coal! Coal is the rising energy fuel of choice in Asia and China is leading the way (followed by India).

China, India’s Coal Usage Delivers Energy Transition Reality Check https://www.forbes.com/sites/gauravsharma/2025/07/22/china-indias-coal-usage-delivers-energy-transition-reality-check/

Debates are all about words that hopefully reflect what the data supports. However, when the air clears, what does the actions undertaken in response to the data actually say?

With regards to Asia and coal, it’s clear. Coal is King and renewables are simply a nice way to virtue signal.

Did Asia interpret the data differently? It sure seems to be the case. Actions speak louder than words.

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
