Per Wikipedia:

“It Ain’t Me Babe“ is a song by Bob Dylan that originally appeared on his fourth album Another Side of Bob Dylan, which was released in 1964 by Columbia Records… As of June 2026, Dylan had performed the song in concert 1150 times. A live version from the album Before the Flood was released in 1974 but did not chart. Dylan’s biographers generally agree that the song owes its inspiration to his former girlfriend Suze Rotolo. He reportedly began writing the song during his visit to Italy in 1963 while searching for Rotolo, who was studying there. Nat Hentoff‘s late October 1964 New Yorker article on Dylan includes an account of Hentoff’s presence on the evening in June 1964 in the CBS recording studio when Dylan recorded this and a dozen or so other songs… “Dylan,” Hentoff writes, “went on to record a song about a man leaving a girl because he was not prepared to be the kind of invincible hero and all-encompassing provider she wanted.” “’It ain’t me you’re looking for babe,’ he [Dylan] sang, with finality,” Hentoff writes in his piece.

Dylan, of course, was also close to Joann Baez, who called him “Bobby” and may have wanted to marry him. Her haunting melodic version is beautiful:

Baez, of course, was also a traditional folk and protest singer, and Dylan later became somewhat of a pariah to that contingent because he was his own man and also dared to sometimes use an electric guitar. One of my own folky friends called him a “sellout” for that.

The Turtles were a popular band and helped make the song popular with this version:

So did Jan & Dean and Nancy Sinatra. Over the years, in fact, numerous others have covered the song, including this excellent example by the MonaLisa Twins:

My own favorite version is by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Johnny was very close to Dylan and brought the song home in a new way and strong voice, but June’s enthusiasm as she sings with him is even better:

Happy Sunday! Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #BobDylan #JoanBaez #MonaLisaTwins #JuneCarterCash #Turtles #JohnnyCash

Share