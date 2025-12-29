Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

A big announcement from the Trump Department of the Interior (DOI). Yesterday, the DOI announced an immediate pause on all large-scale offshore wind project leases currently under construction in the United States.

There are five such projects along the East Coast, including one off the coast of New York State. The DOI said the decision stems from “national security risks” identified by the Department of War in classified reports, specifically concerning radar interference known as “clutter” caused by massive turbine blades.

Trump previously negotiated a deal with NY Governor Kathy Hochul to allow two pipeline projects—the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project and the Constitution Pipeline—in return for building the offshore Empire Wind 1 project (see White House Claims NY Gov. “Caved” on Pipelines, Hochul Says No). Our immediate thought is to question whether this pullback on the wind project is somehow connected to the pipeline deal.

NESE now has all necessary approvals from the Hochul-controlled Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), issued in November (see Trump Won: New York & New Jersey Issue Water Permits for NESE Pipe). So, the DEC can’t cancel that one. However, the Constitution is not yet a done deal. And Hochul’s DEC recently put up a significant roadblock for the Constitution Pipeline.

The Constitution Pipeline is a 124-mile, 660 MMcf/d greenfield (brand new) pipeline from the gas fields of northeastern Pennsylvania (in Susquehanna County) into and through New York to Schoharie County, where it would connect with both the Iroquois Gas Transmission System and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Most of the gas flowing through it will come from Coterra Energy (Coterra is a partner in the project) from Susquehanna County.

Trump has always hated wind energy (we can’t blame him), but we wonder if this “pause” of the five projects, including the NY project, has more to do with forcing Hochul’s hand on the Constitution project than it does with outright opposition to wind.

On November 7, 2025, the NY DEC issued a split decision that appears to have broken the original deal with Trump. On that date, the DEC issued a key water quality permit for the NESE project. Simultaneously, the DEC announced that the Constitution Pipeline would NOT move ahead. According to the Hochul DEC, the project failed to meet the required environmental standards for water quality and stream disturbance.

Williams (the builder) withdrew its application for the Constitution Pipeline on November 7, rather than face a formal, final rejection by the state. The DEC had issued multiple “Notices of Incomplete Application” throughout late 2025 (a favorite tactic of the Democrat-run DEC), claiming that Williams had not provided sufficient site-specific data on how the pipeline would cross protected water bodies. Williams withdrew the application, saying it intends to reapply for the Constitution permits in 2026, once it can address the state’s flimflam objections.

Is the pause on the wind project Trump playing hardball? We sure hope so.

With all that as background, let’s turn to the news. The Trump DOI issued this announcement yesterday:

The Department of the Interior announced today that it is pausing—effective immediately—the leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the United States due to national security risks identified by the Department of War in recently completed classified reports. This pause will give the Department, along with the Department of War and other relevant government agencies, time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects. “The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers. The Trump administration will always prioritize the security of the American people.” The following leases are paused: Vineyard Wind 1 (OCS-A 0501)

Revolution Wind (OCS-A 0486)

CVOW – Commercial (OCS-A 0483)

Sunrise Wind (OCS-A 0487)

Empire Wind 1 (OCS-A 0512) As for the national security risks inherent to large-scale offshore wind projects, unclassified reports from the U.S. Government have long found that the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers create radar interference called “clutter.” The clutter caused by offshore wind projects obscures legitimate moving targets and generates false targets in the vicinity of the wind projects. The Department of Energy in a 2024 report stated that a radar’s threshold for false alarm detection can be increased to reduce some clutter, but an increased detection threshold could cause the radar to “miss actual targets.” Today’s action ensures that national security risks posed by offshore wind projects are appropriately addressed and that the United States government retains its ability to effectively defend the American people.

Reuters provides a good overall view of the news and reaction to it:

The Trump administration suspended leases on Monday for five large offshore wind projects that are under construction off the U.S. East Coast over what it called national security concerns, sending shares of offshore wind companies plunging. The suspension was the latest blow for offshore wind developers that have faced repeated disruptions to their multi-billion-dollar projects under U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he finds wind turbines ugly, costly and inefficient. State officials, Democratic lawmakers, offshore wind companies, and industry trade groups slammed the move as unjustified. The U.S. Department of the Interior said the decision was the result of complaints by the Pentagon that the movement of huge turbine blades for offshore wind projects, as well as the highly reflective towers that hold them up, cause radar interference that can make it hard to identify and locate security threats. The pause will give relevant federal agencies “time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects,” the department said in a statement. “The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in the statement. The pause will affect Danish energy firm Orsted’s Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Vineyard Wind 1 project, Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 project, according to the statement. Shares in Orsted traded down more than 12%, with Dominion and Equinor also trading lower. Dominion said the suspension will threaten grid reliability for its Virginia customers, including military bases and data centers powering artificial intelligence. “These electrons will power the datacenters that will win the AI race, support our war fighters, and build the nuclear warships needed to maintain our maritime supremacy,” the company said. Orsted said its projects were in advanced stages and had been preparing to power around 1 million homes across three states from next year. “Orsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously, together with its partners,” the company said. Equinor said it was also evaluating the suspension. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners was not immediately available for comment. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in separate statements on Monday that states affected by the freeze were reviewing their options. “The Trump administration will look for any excuse to continue its assault on clean energy — and the thousands of good-paying jobs these projects bring — but there is no credible justification for this stoppage,” Hochul said. The National Ocean Industries Association, a trade group representing offshore wind developers, urged the administration to end the pause quickly, pointing out that the Pentagon had been involved in approving the projects under past administrations. “The regulatory process involves a rigorous framework for assessing the national security implications of proposed projects, and every project under construction has already undergone review by the Department of Defense with no objections,” NOIA President Erik Milito said. The top Democrats leading the Senate’s environment and energy committees said they would not back a bipartisan permitting reform effort in 2026 unless the administration backs off the offshore wind halt. “The illegal attacks on fully permitted renewable energy projects must be reversed if there is to be any chance that permitting talks resume,” said Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich in a joint statement. In August, the administration had ordered Orsted to halt already advanced construction on the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island, though a federal judge later lifted the ban. Earlier in the year, the administration lifted a stop-work order on Equinor’s Empire Wind in a compromise with New York state that paved the way for a natural gas pipeline Trump supports. Trump campaigned for the White House on a promise to end the offshore wind industry – saying “windmills” are too expensive and hurt whales and birds – while promoting oil and gas. The uncertainty has taken a financial toll on developers. Orsted raised $9.4 billion earlier this year to help fund U.S. projects after potential partners were deterred by Trump’s hostility to wind power. Interior Secretary Burgum has previously said the administration is concerned that offshore wind installations can make the United States more vulnerable to attacks by swarms of drones.

The following Spectrum story delves into Gov. Hochul’s response to Trump pausing her $5 billion boondoggle wind project:

Gov. Kathy Hochul learned the Trump administration will pause leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects that are currently under construction in the United States, including Empire Wind 1, during an unrelated news conference at the state Capitol Monday. “We just learned that the job-killing Trump administration is taking another hit on New York,” Hochul told reporters prior to taking questions before adding, “a little frustrated here, folks.” The governor described the project as key to New York’s “all of the above” approach to energy as the state acknowledges the need for a wide portfolio of resources if it wants to reduce emissions from fossil fuels while fending off grid reliability concerns and spiking utility rates. “We’re counting on half a million homes being powered by clean renewable energy from offshore wind next year, ready to launch something that has been anticipated for many years, we were finally about to get over the finish line,” she said of Empire Wind 1. Hochul said Trump didn’t mention the pause to her in a recent call about two unrelated New York projects, and it was widely speculated that the Trump administration spared the project from being halted earlier this year after discussing a controversial pipeline project that the state Department of Environmental Conservation had turned down multiple times with the governor. The Trump administration characterized the pause as a national security move, and will give the Interior Department, which oversees offshore wind, time to work with the Defense Department and other agencies to assess the possible ways to mitigate any security risks posed by the projects, the administration said in a statement: “The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people. Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers. The Trump administration will always prioritize the security of the American people.” Hochul said she doesn’t buy it. “Reducing our reliability on foreign energy, like foreign oil, is a step toward our own energy future and that’s why creating our own renewable energy like offshore wind is an important part of our national security,” she said. Marguerite Wells, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, says that as the state works to manage affordability and reliability through that multi-faceted approach, Empire Wind 1 is key. “We are genuinely short on energy. That’s driving up costs. We need to bring the fastest lowest cost energy to market as fast as we can and renewable energy is that, offshore wind is wonderful for that,” she said. Plus, she questioned the Trump administration’s strategy from a broader economic standpoint. “Regardless of what technologies you prefer, for fully permitted and under construction projects to be stopped in their tracks, it doesn’t say that New York is a safe place to invest dollars in any technology,” she said. Republican opponents of the state’s 2019 climate law have long argued that wind and solar are weak links in the state’s energy portfolio and aren’t capable of holding the degree of weight the state is assigning them in its climate policy, though New York’s most recent draft energy plan released last week acknowledged longstanding challenges with off shore wind. Meanwhile Hochul expressed frustration that the move would impact workers just before Christmas, and Climate Jobs NY and the New York State Building and Construction Trades likewise both slammed the move. “This decision is a massive layoff for union workers just before the holidays,” Climate Jobs NY Executive Director Esther Rosario said in a statement. “Thousands of skilled union workers were on the job building critical energy infrastructure, and now their jobs are being put at risk. These projects will deliver affordable, clean energy and support working families across New York State.” A spokesperson for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority told Spectrum News 1 they are reviewing potential impacts of the stop work order. “It is well known these projects underwent extensive and robust federal reviews, including working with the Department of Defense, and have received all state and federal permits – including Empire Wind 1 securing the lease for the project site from the prior Trump administration,” they said. “New York will continue to push to resume construction as soon as possible and support hard working New Yorkers getting back on the job and building our local economy.”

Hey Kathy, as soon as you approve the Constitution Pipeline, you can have your wind boondoggle back. How about them apples? Ready to play ball again?

To support our theory that (at a minimum) Trump is using this pause to play hardball with Hochul is a quote by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on X about the wind project pause:

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in the release that the projects posed risks due to “the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers.” The release went on to say that “massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers” create radar interference that “obscures legitimate moving targets and generates false targets in the vicinity of the wind projects.” But in a post on X, Burgum suggested factors other than national security played into the decision. “ONE natural gas pipeline supplies as much energy as these 5 projects COMBINED,” Burgum tweeted, calling offshore wind “expensive, unreliable,” and “heavily subsidized.” President Donald Trump is “bringing common sense back to energy policy & putting security FIRST!,” he added.

Burgum speaks the truth, and it’s a truth the left can’t dispute. One pipeline does supply as much energy as these five wind boondoggles combined. And the pipelines aren’t subsidized with taxpayer money the way these wind boondoggles are. Moreover, there is no grifting with pipelines, like there is with wind mills.

Stay tuned as this story develops.

