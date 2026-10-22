Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
5d

I am puzzled as to the value of the heavy crude from Canada. Sweet crude from North Dakota shale is better for gasoline. Also, I have advocated for a second refinery in MI as a backup for the aging Marathon Oil refinery in Detroit. Possibly located on the West side of Michigan, the second refinery would stabilize prices of refined products in MI. People forget what happens after “drill baby drill”.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
5d

Great news! IF private companies can deal with the morass of red tape in North America. Equal or worse than Europe, UK and Australasia. Look no further than the Dakota Access pipeline court case - still undergoing lawfare. And the midterms, with Green New Deal rising from the ashes.

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