This 6-minute video makes two cases, one good and one bad: (1) the EPA’s Endangerment Finding must go, and (2) the DOJ arguments in the Boulder climate lawsuit are deeply flawed because they give the EPA too much authority going forward to do it all again in a future administration.

Here’s the relevant part of the transcript:

Currently, you have Boulder City and County in Colorado that’s attempting to force policy change at the national level by virtue of a civil lawsuit. They’re saying we can sue the energy companies for what we say are all these harms of global warming, even though there are no harms or very little, and much more [in] benefits. But, this is something that has already been and is in the uh domain of Congress. So the Department of Justice is in this suit. But, rather than saying this is the domain of Congress, so you don’t have a right to sue and recover damages, they’re saying this is the domain of EPA. And, that’s a big problem because the most important thing that the Trump administration is doing, and has done regarding environmental issues and, really almost regarding any issue, is that they have repealed the endangerment finding which was a finding by the Obama EPA that carbon dioxide endangers human health and welfare and therefore must be regulated and restricted by EPA. By arguing in the Supreme Court that EPA has primary authority to regulate and restrict carbon dioxide emissions, the Department of Justice is undermining the EPA’s very argument, which is a solid argument as for why EPA cannot, should not, and will not be reducing and restricting carbon dioxide emissions. This is a very big problem.

Yes, it is. The permanent bureaucracy is forever a threat to the republic.

#Trump #DOJ #EPA #Boulder #Congress #EndangermentFinding #CO2

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