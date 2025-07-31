Pennsylvania is one the states that still does net metering. Its Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act of 2004, amended in 2008, according to Grok, “allows eligible renewable energy systems (like solar, wind, and others up to 50 kW for residential and 3 MW for commercial systems) to receive credit for excess electricity generated and sent back to the grid. Customers are credited at the full retail rate for surplus energy, which can offset their electricity bills.”

Solar subsidy thief?

The obvious problem with this, to anyone with half a brain, is that excess electricity generated by solar and wind systems isn’t worth full retail to the utilities taking it. That’s because the excess is produced when the owner doesn’t need it because he’s asleep, closed for the night, or otherwise possesses all the electricity he needs. Yet, the utility is forced to take that electricity, which now has zero or minimum value, into its system at full retail, which means:

Other ratepayers have to pay for energy they didn’t request or need.

Moreover, the cost they must pay is outrageous because the real value is next to nothing.

Because the utility must take in this high-cost electricity, other generators must reduce their output, making them less efficient, thereby further raising costs per unit.

It’s a formula to make electricity prices skyrocket for the general population. Yet, Pennsylvania appears to be considering doubling down on this insanity by allowing “community solar,” which is nothing more than a method for multiplying the costs of net metering. The Pennsylvania Capital Star, which should know better, is helping solar special interest grifter propagandize for this theft. It published a commentary written by three shills for the solar industry and here’s some of what they said:

Pennsylvania is in a race against time: can we bring enough new energy onto the grid to meet our region’s growing power demand (primarily fueled by new data centers, both speculative and real) in time to avoid dramatic spikes in the cost of energy paralleling the destabilization of our energy grid? While solar power has emerged as the cheapest new electricity source in history, thousands of new energy projects are trapped, waiting for approval to come online as part of grid manager PJM’s bottlenecked interconnection process. This costly administrative limbo can delay construction for over five years or even cause developers to abandon projects entirely after significant investment…

Solar power is anything but cheap, as study after study has shown, because it’s intermittent and has to be duplicated by the same baseload power (coal, natural gas, or nuclear) that is supposedly intended to replace. And then there are all those subsidies, both direct and indirect. Solar is only cheap like the Brooklyn Bridge is cheap. It corrupts the grid and makes it vulnerable to blackouts, which is why PJM is desperately trying to avoid being forced to take it.

The problem is immense, but there’s also a clear workaround: Local energy generation like community solar can bypass this bottleneck while democratizing our energy transition and providing concrete benefits to Pennsylvanians. Community solar lets ratepayers subscribe to a local solar array and receive guaranteed energy bill savings. It’s a shovel-ready, distributed approach to bringing new energy online. If you haven’t heard of community solar, don’t feel bad: it’s probably because Pennsylvania is one of a rapidly dwindling number of states that has yet to authorize it. Community solar projects are generally much larger than a residential solar array, but small enough to connect to the local energy distribution system, letting them sidestep the PJM interconnection queue that so often traps large-scale projects. By bringing more energy online quickly, community solar can ease the intensity of our energy crisis.

As a good friend notes:

Community solar uses the net metering concept which generates enough cash from other ratepayers ( the cost shift) to justify the most expensive solar: residential rooftop. Now, if instead one builds the cheapest solar (utility scale) and marries it with the net metering, which generates the most cash, you have the potential for extremely high profits. One hopes the PUC and competition will reduce the profits, but in the solar frenzy with limited competition and lax PUC attention, maybe not. Also, with residential rooftop there is much resistance due to the need for the homeowner to modify the house. With community solar it is just a financial contract that guarantees savings. Signing up just shifts huge costs to the non-solar ratepayer. If solar is to be done at all, it should be utility scale and done at the wholesale market level where state PUCs and legislatures can't play games and stick costs on the non-solar customers.

I agree, although I wouldn't do solar at all. Unfortunately, the story says “neighboring states like New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and New York have already opened the door to community solar, and then they lay out their hopes for grifting opportunity:

This could change very soon: a bill to authorize Community Energy (which includes community solar) recently passed through the PA House, and is now awaiting action in the Senate. This legislation would guarantee that everyone who subscribes to community solar would see savings on their energy bills, while expanding renewable energy access to communities that have historically been excluded (such as renters and low-income communities). It is supported by diverse stakeholders ranging from The Pennsylvania Land and Liberty Coalition to Our Solar PA, a statewide coalition of dozens of groups working for a community-centric renewable energy future.

Notice who is promoting this. We see the usual suspects: the Heinz and Haas funded Clean Air Council, a solar industry group and an outfit called The Pennsylvania Land and Liberty Coalition, which is really just a phony-named project of the Pennsylvania Conservative Energy Forum (PennCEF), an NGO in which David Jason is involved (along with Tom Ridge). He is partner at Green Roads Solar Energy/Iceburgh Associates, which, according to Grok:

Green Roads Solar Energy, LLC, and Iceburgh Associates, LLC, are sister companies based in Mount Lebanon, PA, focused on renewable energy and electricity brokerage. Green Roads specializes in supplying and installing solar photovoltaic systems, partnering with Day and Night Solar to provide American-made solar technologies for residential, commercial, and nonprofit clients. Iceburgh Associates acts as an agent for electricity brokers, negotiating competitive rates for customers in Pennsylvania’s deregulated energy market.

So, we know what this bill is all about. It’s yet another example of the Big Green Grift and it looks like some establishment Republicans (uniparty members) are looking for political cover to steal still more from ratepayers. That's why Tom Ridge is involved, and that's why PennCEF is pretending to be a conservative, of course. So, pass the word and expose this planned theft. Send a copy of this article to your representative and let them knoiw you won’t stand for any more grifting at our expense!

Hat Tip: B.K.

