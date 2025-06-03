John Cadogan offers some uncharacteristically serious reflections on the morality of net zero, in a highly unusual setting:

It’s 22 minutes of wisdom on energy and more. It should be viewed by anyone remotely sympathetic to solar, wind, and other nonsensical low energy density solutions from the 18th century. Enjoy! Learn! But, remember, it’s Cadogan, so prepare to ignore the occasional foul language, although this particular video is more serious than entertaining.

#EVs #Cadogan #NetZero #Morality #Hydrocarbons #Progress

