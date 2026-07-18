Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
18m

From the outside looking in all you can say is New York has become a clown show of politics and is no longer a place to visit. The condition of New York is exactly what the citizens voted for.

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