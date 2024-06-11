I previously summarized some research and an extremely well written post by Javier Vinós on Judith Curry’s site. It was titled “How We Know That the Sun Changes the Climate.” It was the first of a series and later I put up a post with a video that captured “Part II: The Present.” Now, the third and final segment of the trilogy, that being III: Theories is available here and by video below:

And, here is the very concise printed version of this scientist’s conclusions:

The Sun has a lot to say about future climate, but we are not listening. Long-term changes in solar activity are cyclical, and what adds to warming now will subtract from it in the future. This theory does not deny that changes in CO₂ affect climate, and indeed it is based on differences in emissions due to changes in the greenhouse effect, just not in time, but in space, with latitude. But it is undeniable that if the Sun has played a relevant role in the warming of the 20th century, it reduces the role our emissions have played.

Very simple, isn't it? The IPCC has largely ignored natural causes of CO2 emissions. Why? That is the fundamental question raised by this fresearch. It can only be because it has an agenda unrelated to the science or the environment. Is it power? Is it grift? Or, is it both? I think readers know the answer.

#Sun #SolarActivity #ClimateCrisis #CO2 #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency

Share