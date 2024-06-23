Earlier today, I wrote a post state "Freedom Is the Key to Energy Security.” Although Facebook generates less traffic to my site these days, I still promote my posts on my Energy Security and Freedom Facebook page because I have over 33,000 followers there, and I like to let them know there is something new up here if they're not already subscribers. Imagine my surprise when Facebook deleted it as somehow not following their rules, claiming it was misleading.

I have requested a review, but I don't expect any reply. Then, I thought about it some more and realized they must have been referring to these paragraphs (emphasis added):

The United States, by contrast, largely enjoyed freedom up through 2020. Fracking made us energy independent and dramatically increased our reserves of both oil and natural gas, delivering real energy security. Sadly, the Obama-handholding Biden Administration has relentlessly attacked oil and gas development in this nation, instead pursuing China and grifter friendly policies that will put us in the same position as Canada and Mexico if they are not quickly reversed. The numbers tell all. We are under siege by a fully corporatist Democrat party and its leadership behind the curtain. Can we force a retreat? That remains to be seen.

Is it about the “fully corporatist Democrat party” line? It's highly doubtful as I’ve published that sort of thing many times, just as I have stated more than a few times that the Obama team is running the Biden Administration. That leaves the Obama-handholding line, which I admit had a double-meaning, but was anything but misleading. The whole world, in fact, now knows Barack Obama physically grabbed Joe Biden’s hand and led him off-stage.

Everyone also knows the Biden team then manipulated the video with a jump-back shot to hide the truth, while claiming the original was a “cheap-fake.”

The whole episode was, of course, laughable. The sad part is that the Biden team knew, knew we knew, and knew everyone else new. Yet, they lied in hopes media entities would go along and minimize the damage among Biden’s true believers. Facebook, biased and also under pressure from Biden folks, is slavishly going along with the lie because it has, for all intents and purposes, a protected monopoly on a major piece of the public square and wants to keep it.

Freedom of speech is evaporating in this country under the Obama-handholding Biden Administration, and the same thing is happening across the West as government-directed censorship keeps gaining traction with the help of sycophant social media.

