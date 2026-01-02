Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a market-based program to reduce CO2 emissions from electric generating units. On July 3, 2025, RGGI announced that results of the Third Program Review. On December 10, 2025 the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced amendments to their CO2 Budget Trading Program that would change the rules to be consistent with the RGGI Third Program Review. This post describes two shortcomings of New York’s GHG emission reduction regulations for the electric sector.

Dealing with the RGGI regulatory and political landscapes is challenging enough that affected entities seldom see value in speaking out about fundamental issues associated with the program. I have been involved in the RGGI program process since its inception and have no such restrictions when writing about the details of the RGGI program. I have worked on every cap-and-trade program affecting electric generating facilities in New York including RGGI, the Acid Rain Program, and several Nitrogen Oxide programs, since the inception of those programs. I also participated in RGGI Auction 41 successfully winning allowances and holding them for several years.

CO2 Budget Trading?

The DEC Recently Proposed Regulations web page included the following description (accessed on 1/1/26) of the rulemaking:

The proposed amendments to 6 NYCRR Part 242 CO2 Budget Trading Program would reduce the annual budget of CO2 allowances through 2037, add a second tier of Cost Containment allowances, remove the emissions containment reserve, remove offset projects, remove eligible biomass provisions, increase the minimum reserve price, reduce the number of allowances set-aside for long term contracts and voluntary renewable energy purchases while still maintaining enough allowances to accommodate anticipated demand, and make other improvements and clarifications to the program. The Department is also proposing complementary amendments to listings of related reference material in 6 NYCRR Part 200 General Provisions. Additionally, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is proposing to amend 21 NYCRR Part 507 CO2 Allowance Auction Program to align with the proposed amendments to 6 NYCRR Part 242. Comments on these proposed revisions must be received by February 17, 2026.

I am only going to address emissions contradictions and the proposed reduction in the annual budget of CO2 allowances through 2037 in this post. Eventually, I will describe my comments on the proposed amendments.

NYS Electric Utility Emissions

In a recent post I described the emission reduction performance of RGGI. In that post I compared New York’s electric generating unit emissions during RGGI to historical information using data from the Clean Air Markets Program Data (CAMPD) database. For consistency across the entire period, I used the CO2 emissions from all programs in CAMPD.

Table 1 shows that there is an inconsequential difference between that total and emissions from just units affected by RGGI. RGGI does not include some units that are report for NOx Budget programs and RGGI has a size limitation that excluded small units over much of the program.

Table 1: Comparison of New York State EPA CAMPD CO2 Emissions (Short Tons) for All Programs and RGGI Program

Climate Act Emissions

One point that I want to make in this post is that the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act or CLCPA) emissions accounting methodology complicates assessment of the RGGI emission cap and appears to be biased. A recent post described the latest New York State (NYS) GHG emission inventory report based on Climate Act methodology. The Climate Act authors mandated that emissions must use a Global Warming Potential (GWP) accounting over 20 years instead of the 100 year accounting used in RGGI.

Emission Inventory Table ES.2 in the Summary Report presents emissions for different sectors and different greenhouse gases. There are four Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sectors and there are four sectoral reports for energy, industrial processes and product use,agriculture, forestry and land use, and waste. The table also includes United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) totals that use the “conventional accounting used by other governments, applies a 100-year GWP, omits biogenic CO2, and does not include emissions outside of New York State.”

For this analysis, Table 2 extracts relevant information for the IPCC Electric Energy Sector from Table ES.2. The table compares the CLCPA emissions that use GWP-20, includes other GHG gases, and adds non-RGGI stack emissions as well as three additional sources: imported electricity, transmission & distribution, and upstream fuel extraction. There are two columns added that compare UNFCCC and CLCPA emission.

In 2023, the UNFCC emissions were 26.1 million metric tons (MMT) and the CLCPA emissions were 49.02 MMT. The table clearly shows that increased emissions were the result of adding CH4 and N2O (0.18 MMT), Electricity T&D (0.12 MMT) and Imported Electricity (9.54 MMT). The table does not explicitly address upstream fuel extraction emissions, but I estimated that they were 13.09 MMT. That is approximately half the direct emissions total.

Table 2: ES.2: 2023 New York State GHG Energy Sector Emissions (mmtCO2e GWP20), by IPCC Sector with Comparison of CLCPA and UNFCCC Electric Power Emissions

In my opinion, the claim that fuel extraction emissions are around 50% of the direct stack emissions is extraordinary. Table ES.2 does not explicitly list the fuel extraction component of electric power emissions. I assumed it would be equal to the percentage of electric power emissions to the total fuel combustion emissions. That seems like a reasonable assumption, but the result is unrealistic.

Projected Emissions and the RGGI Proposed Cap

The New York State Energy Plan provides the “official” emissions projections for the electric sector. I have provided background information on my Energy Plan page. For our purposes the thing to remember is that the Plan projects emissions for five different scenarios. Table 3 lists projections starting in 2027 that range from 49.3 to 40.3 MMT. The 2023 observed emissions from RGGI sources was 28.7 MMT. Table 3 lists the proposed RGGI cap or limit on tons of CO2 permitted. There is a big difference between the Pathways Analysis projection and the RGGI numbers. I believe that those differences are explained by the factors affecting emissions in Table 2.

Table 3: Comparison of RGGI Proposed Part 242 Cap and State Energy Plan Pathways Analysis Electric Power Scenario Projections

In my review of the RGGI Third Program Review I explained that the RGGI states determined the proposed cap levels based on state laws like the Climate Act that mandate zero emissions by 2040. The observed reduction trajectory simply is an extrapolation to zero. On the other hand, the State Energy Plan modeling represents a fundamental change in official New York projection methodology. Previously, projections assumed that emissions would get to zero no matter what. The State Energy Plan is consistent with the estimates of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) that do not assume zero emissions by 2040. These estimates clearly show that the RGGI emission caps are unrealistic.

Discussion

This post describes two shortcomings of this component of New York’s GHG emission reduction regulations for the electric sector. The emissions estimates using the Climate Act accounting fails a common-sense plausibility check. There is simply no way that New York electric generating units affected by RGGI will be able to achieve the proposed revisions to Part 242.

The emissions estimates for the electric sector are not credible. These are indirect estimates of emissions using emission factors that project emissions based on fuel use and activity factors. Emission factor estimates are fundamentally mass balance calculations. It is not reasonable to assume that extracting natural gas and oil would produce emissions equal to half the direct emissions. Note that CH4 is the largest component pollutant and, given New York’s irrational obsession with it, that makes me suspect the emission factors used for methane are biased high.

The 2025 GHG Energy Sectoral Report notes that “DEC has conducted a recalculation of upstream, out-of-state emissions from natural gas imports using a recently released updated methodology,” which suggests they recognize there is an issue. The report also states that “DEC continues to welcome feedback on this and any part of the current analysis.” Given that they blew off my comments about the methane methodology that I submitted in October 2020, I believe it this is only a gesture and while comments are welcomed making changes based on comments is not on the table.

The second issue discussed is the gap between the RGGI allowance cap trajectory and the State Energy Plan. It is just not reasonable to think electric generating unit emissions will be able to achieve those caps in that timeframe. The RGGI cap on emissions essentially rations energy use because if there are insufficient permits to emit (aka allowances) affected generating units have no other options to reduce emissions so they can only shutdown to comply with the law. If replacement zero emissions generating resources are unavailable, then the electric grid would be placed in an artificial energy shortage that would lead to blackouts. This point will be emphasized when I comment on the DEC Part 242 amendments.

Conclusion

This is my first post of 2026. Sadly, there is nothing new in the Stat’s approach.

New York State agencies generate analyses and propose regulations that comply with the Climate Act narrative without considering the real world. Reality bats last. Is 2026 the last inning?

#ClimateAct #NewYork #NaturalGas #EnergyPlan #Caiazza #RGGI #EnergyRationing

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 600 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

