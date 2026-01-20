Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

The rumor mill is in overdrive today with news that Coterra Energy is in serious talks with Devon Energy exploring a potential merger “that would be among the biggest oil and gas deals in years.” While the primary driver of this deal is gaining massive scale in the Permian Basin, Coterra’s substantial Marcellus Shale assets in northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) are a major point of speculation for analysts and investors. It appears possible (likely?) that a combined company would sell off the PA Marcellus assets.

A brief aside to toot our own horn. In February 2024 (nearly two years ago), we said this:

We will say right up front this post is pure speculation on our part. We have zero inside knowledge or tips about anything that is in the works with regard to Coterra. Sometimes it’s fun just to speculate. And our speculation is this: Is it possible, even likely, that someone will make a play to buy Coterra, and after buying it, slice it up again?

Frankly, we didn’t like the combination from the beginning. Our primary concern was that Cabot would lose its unique identity and become nothing more than a cash machine (with little new drilling) to drive Cimarex’s Permian drilling program, a concern echoed by at least one Wall Street analyst (see Analyst: Cimarex Will Use Cabot as Cash Cow to Grow Permian). Our fears were founded. Yes, there has been some new drilling, but not much. Just enough to keep production about the same.

Cabot Oil & Gas merged with Cimarex Energy in October 2021 to form Coterra. Since that time, Coterra’s Marcellus production has been:

2021: ~2.30 Bcf/d

2022: ~2.20 Bcf/d

2023: ~2.15 Bcf/d

2024: ~2.10 Bcf/d

The best guess for 2025: 2.0 – 2.10 Bcf/d

The way the merger was supposed to work was that Coterra could refocus back and forth between gas and oil drilling, depending on where the higher returns could be found. In reality, more of the drilling has happened in the Permian than in the Marcellus (see Coterra Scales Back in Marcellus in 1Q in Favor of More Oil Drilling). In November, activist investor Kimmeridge launched a public campaign to force Coterra to split once again, to sell off the Marcellus (and Anadarko) assets, and focus 100% on oil drilling in the Permian (see Activist Investor Declares Coterra Merger Failed – Sell Marcellus).

And, now it seems Coterra may be ready to do just that, except they will do it by merging with another company first.

From Reuters:

Devon Energy and Coterra Energy are exploring a potential merger, in a deal that could create one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers, three people familiar with the matter said. A possible combination, which would rank among the largest between U.S. energy producers in recent years, comes as U.S. crude prices ?are pressured by a near-term global oil glut and the prospect of more supplies ?entering the market in the coming years from Venezuela. The two companies are in early-stage talks for a combination, said the sources, who cautioned a transaction was not guaranteed and spoke on condition of ?anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. Devon shares finished 4.2% lower, giving it a market capitalization of roughly $24 billion, while Coterra’s stock gained 1.5% to value the Houston-based company at nearly $20 billion. Devon and Coterra did not respond to requests for comment. Economies Of Scale Would Control Costs While energy dealmaking was subdued in 2025, versus prior record-breaking years, arguments for consolidation among U.S. oil and natural gas producers remain valid. Benefits include economies of scale, which would help control costs within a depressed price environment for crude, as well as securing additional resources at a time when many shale basins are maturing and new prime development land is at a premium. Both companies have operations across multiple shale formations, with both present in the Delaware portion of the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Oklahoma’s Anadarko basin. Devon also has assets in South Texas’ Eagle Ford play, as well as North Dakota’s Williston basin. Coterra has a significant presence in Appalachia, having been formed in 2021 through a merger of Cimarex Energy and Marcellus-focused Cabot Oil & Gas. Coterra is facing pressure from investment firm Kimmeridge Energy Management, which on November 4 went public with demands for governance and strategy changes. One of the best-known activist investors in oil and gas, Kimmeridge also owns a position in Devon, according to regulatory filings. “We would be supportive of a transaction that allowed the combined company to focus on their premier Delaware assets,” Kimmeridge Managing Partner Mark Viviano said. “We see material operational synergies from the enhanced scale ?and offsetting acreage positions.” (1)

It’s our observation that Reuters is rarely wrong about these kinds of rumors.

Bloomberg also picked up on the rumor:

Coterra Energy Inc. is exploring a combination with Devon Energy Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, a potential tie-up between two shale explorers that would be among the biggest oil and gas deals in years. The companies — both with large positions in the oil-rich Permian Basin — are holding talks about a possible merger, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter is private. One option being discussed is an all-stock transaction, they said. Shares in Coterra rose as much as 12% on Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% to $25.75 at 3:20 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $19.6 billion. Devon has a market capitalization of roughly $23 billion. The companies are still negotiating the terms and structure of a potential deal, the people said. There’s no certainty the talks will lead to an agreement, and other suitors could also emerge. Coterra has also held merger talks with at least one other company in the recent past, some of the people said. Representatives for Coterra and Devon didn’t immediately respond to queries. The talks underscore how big oil and gas players are eager to ramp up consolidation after a relatively slow 2025, with oil steadily hovering at around $60 per barrel while majors such as Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. digest recent jumbo takeovers. Devon and Coterra are relatively unique in that they each have big positions in several shale basins throughout the US, whereas industry darlings such as Permian Resources Corp. and Diamondback Energy Inc. tend to focus on one big play, which investors tend to prefer. Adjacent Acreage This potential transaction, like most other mega US oil and gas deals in recent years, would be about scaling up in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the country’s largest and most productive oil field. Devon has about 400,000 net acres in a fast-growing swathe of the Permian known as the Delaware Basin, where Coterra also has a 346,000-acre position. Coming together would enable the combined company to better compete with Permian giants such as Exxon and Diamondback. “Increasing scale in the Delaware Basin would be the primary advantage of a potential combination,” Vincent Piazza, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote Thursday in a note. “Yet both are heavily diversified across multiple regions in the US, along with interests in natural gas, implying the need to streamline assets.” Devon would be the “surviving company” if the merger happened, Scott Hanold, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors. Some of the assets that could be considered for streamlining would be in the Anadarko and Appalachia regions, Hanold said. Oil and gas companies like doing deals where they have adjacent acreage because they can make more money by combining operations and drilling longer, horizontal wells, among other efficiencies. Devon also has drilling operations in the Rocky Mountain region, southeast Texas and Oklahoma, while Coterra’s other operations span western Oklahoma as well as a gassy patch of Pennsylvania in the Marcellus Shale. This potential deal would in some ways resemble Civitas Resources Inc.’s $12 billion merger last year with SM Energy Co. That transaction also involved two midsize players with sizable Permian positions with operations in other basins. Coterra was formed through the 2021 merger of Cimarex Energy Co. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. At the time, analysts were baffled by the logic of oil-heavy Cimarex pairing with Cabot, which focused on natural gas. Kimmeridge Energy Management Co., one of the most outspoken US oil and gas investors, has been agitating for changes including new leadership at the company. Kimmeridge has a stake in Devon too. Kimmeridge would be “supportive” of a Coterra-Devon merger enabling them to focus on their Delaware assets, Mark Viviano, managing partner at the firm, said in a statement. It would also have “material operational synergies,” he said. Absent a “compelling transaction,” change at Coterra is “imperative,” he added. (2)

We asked our trusty research assistant, Google’s Gemini AI, to do some digging through media reports for any speculation on what will happen to Coterra’s Marcellus assets if a merger with Devon takes place:

Reports from January 15, 2026, indicate that Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Devon Energy (DVN) are in early-stage discussions regarding a potential all-stock merger. While the primary driver of this deal is gaining massive scale in the Permian Basin, Coterra’s substantial Marcellus Shale assets in northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) are a major point of speculation for analysts and investors. Here is the current outlook for Coterra’s Marcellus assets based on the recent reports and market analysis: 1. Potential for Divestment or “Streamlining” The core logic of a Coterra-Devon merger is focused on the Delaware Basin (Permian). Consequently, analysts suggest that non-core assets could be on the chopping block to simplify the combined company’s portfolio. Analyst Projections: Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets noted that if the merger is finalized, assets in the Appalachian (Marcellus) and Anadarko regions might be considered for “integration and streamlining.” This often serves as a precursor to a sale or a spin-off.

Activist Pressure: Kimmeridge Energy Management, an activist investor with stakes in both companies, has publicly pressured Coterra to focus 100% on oil drilling in the Permian. Kimmeridge has specifically advocated for the sale of Marcellus and Anadarko assets to maximize value from the Texas and New Mexico operations. 2. The “Cash Machine” Role Conversely, some industry experts believe the Marcellus assets might be retained to fund Permian expansion. Free Cash Flow: Coterra’s NEPA assets (primarily in Susquehanna County) are known for their high productivity and low operating costs. Even during periods of low natural gas prices, these assets generate significant free cash flow that could be used to bankroll Devon’s more capital-intensive oil projects in the Permian.

Operational Context: Coterra currently holds approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus. In late 2025, Coterra reported record-setting well performance in the region, despite temporary curtailments due to market pricing. 3. Comparison to Recent Deals Market observers are comparing this potential move to the 2024 acquisition of SM Energy by Civitas Resources. In that deal, a multi-basin strategy was initially maintained, but the long-term trend in the industry has been toward single-basin “pure play” companies, which often receive higher valuations from Wall Street. If a Coterra-Devon entity wants a “pure play” Permian valuation, the Marcellus assets would likely be sold to a gas-focused producer like Expand Energy (the result of the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger) or EQT.

