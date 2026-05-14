Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Amaran
2h

This just shows how much the whole climate scare is just a political ruse. It’s a disaster when it may serve politicians’ momentary interests, or a hush-hush topic when it may not. In the meantime, we are all being hoodwinked and fleeced.

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