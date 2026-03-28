Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
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Solar and wind have their place. It just doesn't seem to be on this world.

If solar and wind want to compete then have them show the " earth world" on paper how they can supply 24/7/365 at a price competitive with coal and natural gas and nuclear.

That price is not only per Kw or MW but also must include the cost to produce and deliver.

It must also include yearly maintenance cost and expected life of the product.

The world would also like to be advised on space required to deliver 24/7/365 and then also life expectancy.

Nothing lasts forever, so there will be that cost to return the used properties back to be used for other purposes. What are those costs?

The world must continue to move forward. We look forward to that reply.

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