Iran War, Far from Making the Case for Unreliable Green Energy, Shows We Must Return to Coal, Gas, and Nuclear!
The great Jo Nova has just put up one of her greatest posts ever. It's all about coal, but it could just as easily be about natural gas or nuclear, the three ways to ensure energy security in our modern world.
Here’s Jo’s superb post with some closing thoughts from yours truly:
The Iranian oil and gas crisis is causing a sudden realignment of national energy policy with reality.
Spare a thought for the poor Ecoworriers who are hoping the Straits of
Hormuz will finally be The Springboard to Renewable Heaven. Any day now, they think, the world will wake up to the wonders of low-density energy captured in a million square kilometers of industrial glory…
Instead, just like the Ukraine War, the Middle East crisis reminds everyone of the importance of fossil fuels.
After thirty years of international pogrom against coal — it only takes a few weeks of an energy crisis to explode propaganda that was six feet deep.
Japan, Korea, India, Europe, The Phillipines, (and that’s just in the last few days) have all announced they will be using more coal to make up for shortages in gas from the Middle East.
And even if the oil crisis ended tomorrow, things are not going back they way they were. The shock of discovering how vulnerable your nation is will leave a mark. National Energy Security is back on the agenda.
Japan to Allow More Coal-fired Power to Cope With Energy Shock
By Shoko Oda, Bloomberg March 27, 2026
Japan will allow more use of coal-fired power plants in an effort to boost security of supply to cope with the energy shock from the war in the Middle East.
The country will let less-efficient coal facilities take part in capacity market auctions in the fiscal year starting in April…
Japan is joining other nations that have shifted course to use the dirtiest fossil fuel more in the wake of of the war. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the shutdown at the world’s largest liquefied natural gas plant in Qatar have left Asian nations that are heavily reliant on Middle Eastern energy vulnerable.
Increasing coal-fired power will also help insulate Japan from uncertainty over oil imports…
Only last November Korea vowed to phase out coal. This week, the word is that they are going to stop capping coal plants and allow them to operate more freely.
Europe will be burning more coal too…
Europe Boosts Coal-Fired Power as Gas Prices Rally on Iran War
By Eamon Akil Farhat, Bloomberg, March 19, 2026
Europe is burning more coal as the surge in natural gas prices forces utilities to switch to cheaper fuels to keep the lights on.
German coal plants have increased their share of generation by about 2% so far this month compared with February, even as sunnier and windier conditions boost renewables, according to Entso-E data. At the same time, gas-fired power output in Europe’s biggest market has dropped by more than a third.
Europe’s energy strategy, which relies heavily on gas as a bridge between coal and renewables. It also raises the prospect that governments may prioritize affordability and energy security over emissions cuts.
And it’s coal for the Philippines:
Philippines declares ‘national energy emergency’ and boosts coal power as Iran war grinds on
The Philippines president, Ferdinand Marcos, has declared a state of “national energy emergency” as a result of the Middle East war, which his administration said posed “an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply”.
The state of emergency, which will initially last for a year, was declared just hours after the country’s energy secretary said the Philippines planned to boost the output of its coal-fired power plants to keep electricity costs down as the war wreaks havoc with gas shipments.
The energy secretary, Sharon Garin, told reporters earlier on Tuesday that with the cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) soaring, the country would “temporarily” be forced to lean even more heavily on coal.
And the most populous nation on Earth just decided to delay plans to phase out coal….
India Pushes Back Flexible Coal Power Plan Amid Cost Uncertainty
By Tsvetana Paraskova, OilPrice, – March 25, 2026
India is delaying a plan to have coal-fired power plants operate at reduced rates when solar generation is at its highest, due to uncertainties about how to compensate coal plants for running at minimum levels, according to minutes from government meetings reviewed by Reuters.
All around the world, governments are discussing energy security!
Yes, suddenly leaders around the globe are realizing that real energy is what’s needed to sustain modern civilization as we know it, and the luxury of green virtue signaling with inefficient, no longer practical solar and wind that have never moved off subsidies and require backup are simply unaffordable.
#JoNova #Solar #Wind #Coal #NaturalGas #Nuclear #India #Phillippines #Japan #Europe #GreenEnergy #VirtueSignaling
Solar and wind have their place. It just doesn't seem to be on this world.
If solar and wind want to compete then have them show the " earth world" on paper how they can supply 24/7/365 at a price competitive with coal and natural gas and nuclear.
That price is not only per Kw or MW but also must include the cost to produce and deliver.
It must also include yearly maintenance cost and expected life of the product.
The world would also like to be advised on space required to deliver 24/7/365 and then also life expectancy.
Nothing lasts forever, so there will be that cost to return the used properties back to be used for other purposes. What are those costs?
The world must continue to move forward. We look forward to that reply.