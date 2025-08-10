Iowa City's Electric Bus Boondoggle: $3.3 Million Wasted on EVs That Can't Hold A Charge in the Cold and Can't Be Fixed
Check out this headline and the 2-minute video below it:
And, here’s a bit of the text:
Iowa City’s entire electric bus fleet is out of commission, and the city doesn’t know when the buses might be running again.
It’s because the company that made the city’s buses filed for bankruptcy, and now the city can’t get parts needed for repairs.
In 2023 Iowa City’s electric bus vendor Proterra filed for bankruptcy, and the company’s transit line was later bought out by PhoenixEV.
Since Proterra went bankrupt, Iowa City hasn’t been able to do any repairs to its electric buses…
With the newer electric buses out of commission, the city’s putting more miles on older buses. It also means the city’s further from its goal to transition to an entirely electric bus fleet.
Now, compare the above with the headlines attached to this EV adventure in the years before all the hype imploded:
Iowa City’s new electric buses quietly creating a ‘paradigm shift’ in public transit
Iowa City plans to have a fully electric bus fleet in the future
'They're turning heads': What it's like to ride Iowa City's colorful new electric buses
Iowa City Transit takes climate action to the streets, rolling out 4 new electric buses Jan 24
The positive press on this $3.3 million wasted Federal grant to buy these EV buses was extensive, with dozens of stories and videos such as this one:
Before you say “But, it’s not their fault the company went bankrupt,” consider this wasn’t the first sign of trouble with the fantasy. This was:
This is the Biden Administration’s green energy boondoggle in one story. The manufacturer got the grift and went bankrupt anyway and Iowa City got struck with the now useless EV buses. What a cruel joke on the public.
ALL EV buses are built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.
Either the Iowa City staff is uneducated and aloof, or they are dyed in the wool leftists following the mantra. Rach is reason for termination. The failure of electric buses everywhere has been public news. Proper purchasing due diligence was not conducted. But damn the facts it’s full speed ahead into economic distress fhe virtue signal. Now let voters ponder in that when considering who to vote for in the upcoming elections.