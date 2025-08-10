Check out this headline and the 2-minute video below it:

And, here’s a bit of the text:

Iowa City’s entire electric bus fleet is out of commission, and the city doesn’t know when the buses might be running again. It’s because the company that made the city’s buses filed for bankruptcy, and now the city can’t get parts needed for repairs. In 2023 Iowa City’s electric bus vendor Proterra filed for bankruptcy, and the company’s transit line was later bought out by PhoenixEV. Since Proterra went bankrupt, Iowa City hasn’t been able to do any repairs to its electric buses… With the newer electric buses out of commission, the city’s putting more miles on older buses. It also means the city’s further from its goal to transition to an entirely electric bus fleet.

Now, compare the above with the headlines attached to this EV adventure in the years before all the hype imploded:

The positive press on this $3.3 million wasted Federal grant to buy these EV buses was extensive, with dozens of stories and videos such as this one:

Before you say “But, it’s not their fault the company went bankrupt,” consider this wasn’t the first sign of trouble with the fantasy. This was:

Click HERE to play video

This is the Biden Administration’s green energy boondoggle in one story. The manufacturer got the grift and went bankrupt anyway and Iowa City got struck with the now useless EV buses. What a cruel joke on the public.

