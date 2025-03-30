Inside Climate News is, for practical purposes, apparently a Rockefeller enterprise although its funders are buried amidst a spaghetti network of tax-exempt NGOs. I wrote about the organization some 11 years ago and noted the following:

[It is] all about hiding the collusion, the money and the undue influence. A just released United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Minority Staff Report entitled The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA, goes into this in great detail and reiterates the points we have made here and at EID for the last three years. Read it. It deserves more attention than I can give in this particular post, but put yourself ahead of the curve by reading it now. What we have learned. however, is this; Inside Climate News is a totally inside operation by the wealthiest special interests around, people who would deny economic prosperity to millions of American’s for the sake of pushing their own selfish agenda.

That’s some of the background, and, of course, Inside Climate News has been playing politics with the climate for quite a while now. It has been regularly cited as if it was a bonafide news organization all that time but is really a manipulator of the news and various cultural outlets with the goal of propagandizing for the climate cult and grifters who depend on the cult to carry their water.

No better evidence of this is a recent story in the online publication. It’s titled as follows:

Climate Change Is the Backdrop to Our Lives, But It’s Missing in Movies Climate change is largely absent from popular films. A movement is building to change this.

And, here’s some of the meat from the article:

In 2024, researchers, including Schneider-Mayerson, and nonprofit story consultancy Good Energy developed a climate reality check—a Bechdel test of sorts—for films to enable writers and the broader film sector to “interrogate their own stories,” according to the group’s website. It has two simple criteria: Does climate change exist in the movie, and does a character know it? The test only applies to movies set here on Earth around the present day, rather than other planets, fantasy universes or the past. To get a pulse check on the industry as a whole, the researchers assessed 250 popular films from 2013 to 2022, ranging from “Toy Story 4” to “Scream.” They discovered that around a tenth of the films passed the climate reality check, and climate inclusion became more common over time…

In the new, separate study, Schneider-Mayerson took this assessment one step further to look at how climate change and other environmental issues like pollution and biodiversity loss are discussed in the films. According to the research, climate change was most present in science fiction, adventure and mystery genres, and the issue was most often talked about at a global scale. That’s great, but movies should also discuss climate impacts in everyday life, Schneider-Mayerson said… Schneider-Mayerson understands that people don’t always want to sit down for a two-hour movie entirely centered around climate change, sometimes because they hit too close to home. That’s why expanding climate content across genres is important, he said. For example, the comedy slasher film “Happy Death Day” follows a college student who has to relive the same day to try to solve her own murder. Throughout the day, she runs into a climate activist, who asks if people on campus want to help “stop global warming.” Per the study’s metrics, that counts as a climate mention—or more accurately, six climate mentions, since the main character is repeating the day…

While reality can inspire fiction, we’ve long known that movies can also influence real behaviors. That’s the main reason companies pay thousands or millions of dollars to feature their products in films. A 2017 study found that climate change in mass media may lead to more environmentally friendly behavior and help viewers understand more complex topics… Though the movie industry is still slow to pick up climate content on screen, Hollywood itself was recently forced to face the reality of the present crisis head on as fires tore through greater Los Angeles in January. As disasters continue to hit, it’s crucial that filmmakers use their influence to help educate the public on impacts and solutions, according to the founders of the Hollywood Climate Summit, a nonprofit group of movie industry folks dedicated to this cause. “We need to embrace creating an industrywide environment for telling climate stories,” the founders wrote for The Hollywood Reporter. “Doing so will open the door to dozens more ways to portray the present and future that will defy apathy and encourage action.”

Notice how the article repeats the unvarnished lie that the Los Angeles fires were caused by climate change. Simply asserting big lies without evidence is central to all propaganda. Also, isn't it odd that "Happy Death Day,” a comedy slasher film (what's comedic about slashing human beings is unclear) is the one film cited as a good example of how to sell climate concerns? A critic cited by Rotten Tomatoes said this about it:

Happy Death Day isn't particularly scary, and clearly isn't meant to be - the pleasure lies in the games it plays with its basic storyline, along the way tossing in enough offbeat humor and whodunnit twists to keep us entertained.

Well, that’s nice. I can see, though, why Inside Climate News liked it. “The pleasure lies in the games,” and the “whodunnit twists” — just like Inside Climate News itself and the tangled relationships among the NGOs and special interests behind it. What a joke!

