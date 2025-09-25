Inside Climate News, A Rockefeller Propaganda Outlet, Tries and Fails to Show Fracking Didn't Lower Energy Costs
Guest Post from the Marcellus Shale Coalition.
It’s one thing to report on power markets and electricity costs in Pennsylvania. It’s another to mislead readers about what’s actually behind price increases – and worse, to sidestep the enormous environmental and economic benefits that natural gas development and use has delivered to the Commonwealth and beyond. And that’s exactly what Inside Climate News (ICN) just did.
ICN’s recent piece (“Fracking’s Broken Promise to Pennsylvania”) is a masterclass in misdirection. But that shouldn’t be a huge surprise coming from an organization that is funded by environmental foundations and non-profits that oppose natural gas development and use.
It’s pretty clear objective journalism was abandoned in pursuit of the energy agenda advanced by radical environmental activists. Not only does ICN significantly mischaracterize the role natural gas plays in Pennsylvania’s energy market, but they downplay its benefits, while failing to present a serious, fact-based explanation for what’s really behind electricity price trends.
Instead of providing a nuanced, well-balanced analysis, the piece insults readers’ intelligence by publishing a biased, faulty narrative they claim is “easier” for readers to understand.
So, let’s clear up the record.
Retail Bills v. Fuel Costs
Looking at retail electricity prices to assess the cost of natural gas is like measuring the cost of groceries based on your restaurant bill. Retail electric bills are a combination of regulated delivery charges and unregulated supply costs – and only the latter is tied to the price of natural gas.
As MSC’s Patrick Henderson pointed out to the reporters, wholesale natural gas prices – the prices power producers pay for fuel – have remained relatively flat in the power sector for years. Meanwhile, delivery charges regulated by the Public Utility Commission have grown – as have costly state renewable and alternative energy mandates.
So, to be clear, blaming natural gas for rising retail rates without distinguishing between these two components is not only irresponsible, but it’s misleading at best, or intentional at worst. The maddening part: Inside Climate News acknowledged this nuance but determined its readers were not savvy enough to understand it.
Saving Pennsylvanians Billions
Thanks to natural gas development, Pennsylvania has become one of the largest natural gas producers in the world – and consumers have seen the benefits:
$9.96 billion in energy cost savings for Pennsylvania natural gas consumers.
Stable wholesale electricity prices, even as global energy markets saw unprecedented volatility.
Limited exposure to costly energy imports and price shocks from international events like the war in Ukraine.
As MSC’s Patrick Henderson rightly said, “Prices would be a hell of a lot higher if they weren’t being mitigated by a cheap, abundant resource right in our backyard.”
Massive Environmental Gains
ICN and other so-called “environmental advocates” routinely ignore or downplay the emissions reductions tied directly to natural gas use in power generation. So, let’s remind everyone:
46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation in Pennsylvania since 2005.
48% reduction in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) across the sector.
93% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 98% reduction in sulfur oxides (SOx).
These are not projections. These are real, verified reductions, driven by the increased use of natural gas in power generation across the state. They translate into billions in public health benefits for Pennsylvanians in the form of fewer respiratory ailments thanks to air that today is cleaner than before the dawn of the industrial revolution.
What’s Really Driving Prices Up?
Let’s talk about the actual factors contributing to rising electricity costs – the ones Inside Climate News barely touches:
State mandates like the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard required utilities to spend over $700 million in 2024 alone – costs directly passed on to ratepayers.
Policy uncertainty around programs like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which has distorted market behavior and discouraged investment in new power generation.
Growing demand from large-scale electricity users, which are putting pressure on generation and transmission infrastructure.
None of these have anything to do with natural gas prices – and everything to do with policy choices that implement new mandates, create new demand patterns, and increase compliance costs.
We welcome a serious, honest conversation about energy policy and electricity prices in Pennsylvania. But that conversation must start with facts, not predetermined narratives designed to discredit an industry that has kept the lights on, the schools warm, and the hospitals powered, all while driving down emissions and saving families and businesses billions of dollars.
We encourage policymakers, consumers, and journalists alike to look at the full picture. Because when you do, it’s clear: Pennsylvania’s natural gas is delivering – bigtime.
Editor’s Note: This is an excellent response to the ICN nonsense, but it’s crucial to understand exactly what this entity truly is: namely, a propaganda outlet financed by the Rockefeller family. I wrote about it here, including the following:
Inside Climate News was, according to its website, launched in 2007 as “a non-partisan and non-profit news organization.” Any group that proclaims to be non-partisan, of course, never is or they wouldn’t bother telling us, so that’s the first clue as to who they are.
The second clue is in found in the funders the organization lists on its Funders page, which include the Energy Foundation, Park Foundation and Rockefeller Brothers Fund; all of whom are heavy financiers of fractivist causes. Use our search button to learn more about all of them. You’ll find dozens of posts.
We are also told David Sassoon, the founder and publisher of Inside Climate News, worked for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, as does Michael Northrup, another board member who “directs the Sustainable Development grantmaking program at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund” and who “provided the seed grant that got InsideClimate News started in 2007.” The latter’s 990 for 2007shows no such grant, but it does show a $200,000 grant to the Center for Public Integrity, “media partner” with Inside Climate News.
The third clue comes from the organization’s donation page, which tells us Inside Climate News is really Lost Light Projects, Inc. (Fed ID No. 56-2451141) with headquarters in Columbia County, New York (where the Rockefeller clan owns enormous acreage by the way) at the address of someone named Elizabeth Johnson, who uses oil heat according to tax records. The New York State Charities Bureau has links to its annual filings and a Certificate of Amendment of its Certificate of Incorporation, which say it was created in 2004 by David Sassoon “To develop information and promote awareness of cultural survival and climate change.” These folks just can’t resist the hyperbole, can they?
The real story, though, is in the annual filings, which show the organization routinely receives less than $25,000 in gross receipts, although there is an indication it took in slightly more ($26,014) in 2013. That’s enough to pay a few travel bills and supply Sassoon with pencils, I suppose, but it’s certainly not enough to pay for the salaries of all these people described as the “Inside Climate News team.”
There are a total of 11 staff members identified and eight additional contributors and this is all paid for from receipts of $26,014 or so? I don’t think so. Someone else is clearly paying the bills. Lost Light Projects, Inc. d/b/a Inside Climate News uses one of those money-laundering donor advised funds called The Network for Good, Inc. to collect money, so there’s virtually no telling where even the $26,014 comes from, let alone the salaries of this staff. Neither “Inside Climate News” nor “Lost Light Projects, Inc.” appears to show up on the Network for Good’s list of grants made in its its latest 990 return, in fact.
Who really is Inside Climate News, then? Are these people on the payroll of The Center for Public Integrity? It doesn’t appear so. That entity has five employees earning more than $150,000 per year (not bad for an $8 million operation) but there doesn’t seem to be an overlap with Inside Climate News, or is there? The euphemistic Center for Public Integrity, which bears a striking resemblance to George Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth,” ran a post the other day with an incredible 24 pages of e-mails between Inside Climate News reporter Lis Strong and the EPA.
They’re worth perusing just for arrogant manner in which she badgered the EPA with demands for interviews. She seemed to have little interest in answers and documents but repeatedly demand face time with the obvious intent of embarrassing someone. Now, I know how frustrating it can be to get information from the EPA and persistence is an absolute necessity but when it turns to pompous persnicketiness my sympathy actually builds for the EPA.
Regardless, the fact the Ministry of Truth, er…Center for Public Integrity had all those e-mails and treated Lisa Strong as if she was one of them, suggests more than the normal partnership. Still, there is no indication Lisa Strong is legally on the payroll of the Center. We are left in a quandary, but that’s the point.
This is no coincidence. It’s the way these organizations operate, with criss-crossing donations, hidden funders, money launderers and always the dotted line connections to the really big money outfits like the Energy Foundation, Park Foundation and Rockefeller Brothers Fund; the special interests who are colluding to fight oil and gas development in this country. The Park Foundation, for example, says it gave a $25,000 grant to a group known as Public Interest Projects, Inc. in 2013 for:
“General support for InsideClimate News to report and publish articles on two beats: air and water pollution related to hydraulic fracturing; and an investigation into the U.S. petcoke industry and its financing.”
Public Interest Projects, Inc. is still another of those donor advised funds who do the money laundering to hide many funders, although in this case the Park Foundation has admitted it was them. Now, if the Park Foundation gave Inside Climate News $25,000 in 2013 and it only took in a total of $26,014, are we to believe its slick website only generated $1,014? Once again, we see how deliberately obscure these relationships are structured. Given that Lost Light Projects, Inc. is a bonafide nonprofit corporation with tax exemption, and has a relationship with another such entity in the Network for Good, Inc. why is the Park Foundation supporting it through still a third entity?
The answer is obvious. This all about hiding the collusion, the money and the undue influence. A just released United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Minority Staff Report entitled The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA, goes into this in great detail and reiterates the points we have made here and at EID for the last three years. Read it. It deserves more attention than I can give in this particular post, but put yourself ahead of the curve by reading it now.
What we have learned. however, is this; Inside Climate News is a totally inside operation by the wealthiest special interests around, people who would deny economic prosperity to millions of American’s for the sake of pushing their own selfish agenda.
And, there’s still more here.
