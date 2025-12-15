Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

The headline exclaims: “Big Oil’s Climate Ads Have Propped Up Fake Promises and False Solutions for Past 25 Years, Report Finds.” The subtitle of the article by Dana Drugmand:

“First-of-its-kind analysis of hundreds of climate-related advertisements from BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell suggests that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate.”

Well, it is fundraising time for Inside Climate News. And no, this report, coming on top of many similar ones, presents nothing knew. It is more of more of the same.

Of course, Drugmand and ICN did not dare deal with the rebuttals that have come their way from the involved companies, other critics, and myself. MasterResource has opined on this subject is a series of posts, summarized here.

And regarding Shell:

ExxonMobil has defended itself well against a political/legal campaign:

ExxonKnew is a coordinated campaign perpetuated by activist groups with the aim of stigmatizing ExxonMobil. Funders of the “#ExxonKnew” campaign have placed “pay to play” news stories, released flawed academic reports, and coordinated with public officials to launch investigations and litigation, creating the false appearance that ExxonMobil has misrepresented its company research and investor disclosures on climate change to the public.

The anti-Big Oil political campaign, which harks back to 19th century’s “a right to do an independent business” (Ida Tarbell) against Standard Oil, is anti-consumer and pro-elitism. It is Statism on Stilts. It reflects the termite aspirations of those associated with the Rockefeller Foundation and money-hungry ‘environmental’ groups.

Human betterment via economic and energy freedom is the moral imperative. Political capitalism (of which Big Oil is also guilty) is the foe.

