Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
Oct 7

”The climate movement has built its moral authority on the claim that it speaks for the world’s poor."

They've certainly asserted that, but has anyone ever asked the poor what they think?

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 7

It has taken India a long time to make progress in the standard of living, and they aren’t done yet raising that standard. They are smart and large enough to do what they want and generate the cash in their economy to self-sustain their efforts. The UN on the other hand is a bunch of dimwits that don’t know which way is up.

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