China, often perceived as the world’s biggest power after the U.S., made two critical mistakes over the last several decades that have now put India ahead of it in certain respects, although the Chinese economy is roughly five times bigger. The first mistake was China’s one-child policy that is now depriving it of the only resource that matters, that being people.

The second mistake, of course, was to reverse the trend toward capitalism and return to a harder version of communism. Neither mistake was recognizable at first, but now India has more people than China and the communism is not working as well as it once appeared to be, with housing way overbuilt and threatening to sink the entire economy, for example. That’s what happens when you elevate supposed experts over markets.

India’s larger population and its democracy allow for much more innovation by many more small startups as this article indicates:

“There are many myths about the growth of China’s economy. The fact, however, is that the Indian economy is performing much better. Although the investment of the production activity in China is 42.4% of the GDP, the Incremental Cost Utility Ratio (ICUR) is very high at 8.1% resulting in a growth rate of only 5.2%. Though the investment in production activity in India is at the rate of 31.2% of the GDP in the production activity, the ICUR in India is only 4.5% and the growth rate was high at 7%,” Prof Tiwari said.

This growth and future economic prospects mean much higher demands for energy, and India is looking to natural gas to supply that energy (emphasis added):

India’s natural gas consumption is set to jump 60% between 2023 and 2030, doubling the country’s need for liquefied natural gas imports, as domestic output is expected to grow much more slowly than demand, the International Energy Agency [IEA] said on Tuesday. Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation are set to transform the energy market in the world’s fifth-largest economy and drive gas demand growth through the end of the decade and possibly beyond that, the IEA said in a report. After a decade of slow growth and periodic declines, India’s natural gas demand rose more than 10% in the past two years, the Paris-based agency said. By 2030, India’s gas demand will rise to 103 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year by 2030 in the IEA’s most-likely scenario. If the government provides additional policy support for the sector, annual demand could reach 120 bcm by 2030, the IEA said. Over the same period from 2023 to 2030, India’s domestic production is expected to grow by 8% to about 38 bcm per year, the IEA said. That means India, currently the world’s fourth-largest buyer of LNG, will have to double annual imports to about 65 bcm by the end of the decade, the report said. That would equate to nearly 48 million metric tons a year of LNG, in line with India’s current import terminal capacity. The forecast is more bullish than that from Italian producer Eni, which expects India’s LNG demand to double in the next 15 years. India, which is expected to be the biggest driver of global energy demand growth this year, will have to strategically plan its LNG procurement and expand import infrastructure to avoid exposure to spot-market volatility, the IEA said… India has seven LNG import terminals with a capacity of around 47.7 million metric tons a year. A rapid rise in LNG requirements will necessitate additional import capacity in the second half of the decade, the IEA said. Major discoveries and new pipeline infrastructure have helped India increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual address to the India Energy Week conference in New Delhi on Monday. Modi has set a target to boost the share of gas to 15% of the country’s energy mix by 2030, from the current 6.2%.

If the IEA, a propagandizer for climate corporatism, is saying India will need massive new supplies of natural gas, you know it’s even more true than we know. India is set to boom economically and gas will be one of the reasons.

