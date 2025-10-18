John Robson has been engaged for some time in making a movie called “In The Dark” about energy poverty in Senegal. A 15-minute short version is now available and is offered below:

I have a great friend who is a Christian missionary serving in Africa and those of us who get to see him every year when he returns home for a bit always refer to him as “Our Man in Dakar” for his superb reports throughout the year. I look forward to his review and comments on the above and the need for reliable energy as depicted in this image from the movie. Perhaps he’ll share his thoughts in a comment or a guest post!

