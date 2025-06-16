Doug Sheridan recently gave a short but smart answer to Doug Lewin, another energy commentator. Here’s the exchange, starting with Lewin:

To be economically competitive in the 21st century, America must compete on clean energy. But the Trump Administration seems ready to give up. It’s a massive mistake.



The Financial Times recently called China the world’s first electrostate. The United States was brought to its knees by petrostates in the 1970s. Gas lines and a stagnant economy defined that decade.



China is building the same capability with electricity. The way things are going, if a country — or a company — wants more power, they’ll need to go through China.

What China is really doing to electrify: building two cioal plants a week.

The Financial Times recently wrote China “is not only rapidly advancing towards self-sufficiency in energy from secure domestic sources, but also wields vast power over the markets for the resources and materials that underpin technologies of the future.”



But a former Trump Administration energy official said clean energy is “not a battlefield that they care about.”



The All-In Podcast has had some great coverage of this lately. David Friedberg said “This generation's Manhattan and Apollo project is energy production scaling in the United States.” We need it to grow our way out of our debt crisis. Co-host Chamath Palihapitiya agreed and stressed solar and storage is what’s getting built and what we need to have a chance to compete.



Energy dominance is only possible with clean energy. Clean energy is now, simply, energy. It is the dominant energy.



Giving up and ceding technologies of the future — and the present — to China is not energy dominance, it's the opposite: it’s energy submission.

And, here is Sheridan’s answer:

With respect, we wholeheartedly disagree.



Humanity has already spent trillions on so-called clean energy, yet both GHG concentrations in the atmosphere and global temperatures—the targets of our massive spend—continue to rise unabatedly. It's as if we've not intervened at all... no sign of progress.



To those of us paying attention, the global "clean energy" initiative appears to have been mostly a waste of time, money and resources. So why continue to pursue a failed and expensive policy?

Let me suggest Lewin’s use of the word “submission” is a case of projection. His arguments are shallow and idealistic, even cult-like, and it seems to me he’s simply asking readers to submit to the cult, rather than believe what is squarely before their eyes.

Moreover, it’s not only that the wasted billions on “clean energy” have failed to accomplish their stated mission, but that they have damaged our energy security in a major way. Look at Germany, California, Spain, and others who have adopted the green agenda. They are deindustrializing due to the impacts on energy prices. Green energy policies are destructive wherever they’re tried, yet Lewin ignores every bit of the evidence to preach submission to the cause. He is begging us to imagine the utopian world he has in mind and suspend belief in facts.

#DougSheridan #DougLewin #CleanEnergy #GreenEnergy #China #Renewables

Share