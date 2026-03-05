Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
18m

Thank you Tom, your article is informative .It makes us all think of waking up to see this huge risky nonsensical Piece of junk invading the land.And this morning I saw how Oklahoma may get hit with tornadoes !! Then this area will end up with junk that will end up in a land fill! One more way these scammers will end up crippling the Earth.Short term gain for long term pain!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture