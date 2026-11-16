Dr. John Robson, in this 26-minute video, “denounces the widespread alarmist habit of mixing up cause and effect, and themselves, by blaming 'climate change’ for causing bad things, including a supposed increase in bad weather, treating it as some kind of unified entity doing awful stuff, when by definition it's not a driver, but a result, a description of changes in weather patterns somewhere, big or small, over at least thirty years, that must themselves be caused by something else.”

“Blaming climate change for raising temperatures is like saying a growth spurt made a teenager taller... and they don't even know it, raising the familiar question of what else they don't know.”

Enjoy!

#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #Cause #Climate #CDN #Effect

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