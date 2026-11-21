John Robson, in this 15-minute video, discusses:

Yet another scare story about the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in which journalists and scientists alike don't realize that we can't model ocean currents, no matter how much they spend,

The Canadian government leaping into inaction on pipelines,

Scientific American lamenting a lack of Atlantic hurricanes,

Unsettled science,

Carbon non-pollution,

The Green New Deal being as useless as the New Deal,

Do-gooders at Global Affairs Canada attending fancy conferences to end poverty,

Injustice, patriarchy and war in poor countries by keeping them energy poor,

Light pollution and environmental tourism,

An installment in our #CanaryInAClimateWorld series on Andrew Roman and the fatuity of climate lawsuits,

Canada's fabled raging forest fires dying down, and