Massachusetts is as green, politically correct, and powerful as it gets. All the elitist schemes for managing the rest of us start in Harvard and most of the worst leaders have law degrees from there. Boston Brahmins decide what trends must be advanced. Martha’s Vineyard attracts the wealthiest trendsetters with the power to chase out illegal immigrants 24 hours after arrival despite telling everyone else they must take them.

Bay Staters also say they love green energy, despite occasionally importing Russian LNG to keep warm in winter after killing pipeline projects. Moreover, their state government is, perhaps, the biggest fan of offshore wind among the states. Therefore, if offshore wind developers can’t make it there, they’re not going to make it anywhere.

Offshore Wind Tell Bay Staters “We’re Outta Here”

And, the wind developers are now saying they can’t make it there, as this Nantucket Current article indicates:

Another proposed offshore wind project is off the table. Vineyard Offshore confirmed Friday afternoon that it is pulling the 800 megawatts that Massachusetts had selected from its 1,200 MW Vineyard Wind 2 project back from contract negotiations, saying the deal with Massachusetts was conditioned on Connecticut buying the remaining 400 MW. "We were proud to submit our Vineyard Wind 2 proposal in response to the New England three-state solicitation, and we are grateful to Massachusetts for its provisional award of 800 MW. With Connecticut’s decision today not to purchase the remaining 400 MW we are unable to contract the project’s full 1200 MW at this time," Vineyard Offshore spokesperson Kathryn Niforos told the News Service. "We look forward to advancing this project and participating in future solicitations to meet the region’s growing energy needs while spurring economic investment and creating thousands of American energy jobs." Officials in Connecticut announced earlier Friday that their state selected new solar and electric storage projects, but not any new offshore wind projects, in its latest procurement round. Connecticut had been expected to participate in a tri-state wind procurement along with Massachusetts and Rhode Island, but did not buy into any projects when bids were announced earlier this year…

Through the previous three rounds of bidding, Massachusetts had procured a total of 3,200 MW of capacity from offshore wind power: 800 MW from Vineyard Wind 1 in 2017, a cumulative 1,200 MW from SouthCoast Wind split between 2019 and 2021 procurement rounds, and 1,200 MW from Commonwealth Wind in 2021. But 75 percent of the power in the pipeline was eliminated when Commonwealth Wind and SouthCoast Wind scrapped their contracts last year citing shifting economic conditions that made the projects no longer financially viable at the prices they previously negotiated. Despite the state's significant moves to procure the cleaner energy generation since 2016, Vineyard Wind 1 is the only project Massachusetts has in its offshore wind pipeline and that project has been on a turbulent ride… State officials have relied upon the development of a robust offshore wind industry as a primary strategy for meeting Massachusetts' decarbonization commitments, and it is seen as a sector that could provide an array of new jobs for residents. But projects have repeatedly been delayed, costs have increased significantly in the meantime and the incoming president has long been an antagonist of the wind industry.

Well, well, well…

We can be sure that the incident with the disintegrating wind turbine off the shores of Nantucket didn’t help, but clearly, that’s not the main reason for what’s happening. It’s simply a case of the public learning the economics of offshore wind, which are abysmal at best and simply unaffordable. Offshore wind companies are simply subsidy farmers and nearly everyone is now onto the scam.

