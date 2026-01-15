Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Andy
The materials they spray in SRM include aluminum oxide nanoparticles. These particles get into the soil. When trees detect this toxin in their substrate, they shut off their vascular system to shut off the nutrient uptake from the soil, eventually starving themselves. (Apparently such trees can explode in a wildfire.) So SRM kills nature’s CO2 absorbers.

Ernest Doub
Sulfur Dioxide has been demonstrated to cause respiratory changes in as little as one part per million.

It's also a pre-cursor for Acid Rain.

