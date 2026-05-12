The hype is endless, but when the facts are examined dispassionately, solar and wind are irrelevant, despite the billions and billions of dollars in ratepayer and taxpayer subsidies to bring them along over four decades.

A story published yesterday on Today In Energy by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides the details, although, to be honest, they are obscured with two charts that subtly suggest green energy is a big deal.

Here are the charts and the text:

Renewable energy production grew by 3% from 2024 to a new record, the fifth consecutive year of growth. Solar and wind both set records for energy production as new generators came online. Geothermal, hydroelectric, and wood and waste energy production remained steady from 2024 to 2025. Biofuels production, which had grown in four consecutive years, declined slightly. Coal accounted for 10% of domestic energy production in 2025. It increased by 4% from 2024 levels to 533 million short tons in 2025 after two years of declining production. We convert sources of energy to common units of heat, called British thermal units, to compare different types of energy that are usually measured in units that are not directly comparable, such as barrels of crude oil and cubic feet of natural gas. Appendix A of our Monthly Energy Review has the conversion factors that we use for each energy source.

If one only reads what is said above and doesn’t consolidate the data, it sure seems like wind and solar are setting a pace where the vaunted “energy transition” is on the cusp. If one combines the data, though, it all becomes crystal clear:

Notice that geothermal, solar, and wind barely register as far as primary energy sources are concerned. Household systems are a different matter, of course, but these only reduce electricity demand from primary energy sources and do not offer dependability. Moreover, in states that allow for net metering, these systems feed electricity into the grid when not needed, and at full retail prices, raising energy costs for everyone.

Therefore, primary energy sources are where it’s at when it comes to energy security, but for biomass (including ethanol mandated to support corn growers), green energy amounts to almost nothing compared to fossil fuels and nuclear. It could not be more clear: there is little to nothing that solar and wind have done to contribute to the energy security of this nation. The massive subsidies were a massive waste.

#Energy #EnergySecurity #Solar #Wind #EIA #EnergyTransition #Subsidies

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