If You Thought Solar and Wind Made A Dime's Worth of Difference in Meeting Our Energy Needs, Think Again
The hype is endless, but when the facts are examined dispassionately, solar and wind are irrelevant, despite the billions and billions of dollars in ratepayer and taxpayer subsidies to bring them along over four decades.
A story published yesterday on Today In Energy by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides the details, although, to be honest, they are obscured with two charts that subtly suggest green energy is a big deal.
Here are the charts and the text:
Total energy production in the United States increased to a new record of 107 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the previous record set in 2024, according to new data in our Monthly Energy Review. Total production was driven by record-high production in natural gas, crude oil, natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs), and renewables. This was the fourth consecutive year in which the United States set a record for total energy production.
Dry natural gas production grew more than 4% from 2024 to a record-high 39 trillion cubic feet in 2025, with most of the growth occurring in the Appalachia, Permian, and Haynesville regions. Natural gas has been the largest source of U.S. domestic energy production since 2011, and the United States has been the largest natural gas producer in the world since 2011.
Crude oil production also set a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025 and grew by 3%, or 350,000 barrels per day, compared with the previous record set in 2024. Most of that growth occurred in the Permian region of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Crude oil accounted for 26% of domestic energy production, and the United States remained the largest crude oil producer in the world.
Production of NGPLs, which are hydrocarbons separated as liquids during natural gas processing, grew 7% to a record 4 trillion cubic feet in 2025 compared with the previous record set in 2024. In 2025, NGPLs accounted for 9% of domestic energy production. NGPL production has grown every year since 2005 as natural gas production and processing have increased.
Renewable energy production grew by 3% from 2024 to a new record, the fifth consecutive year of growth. Solar and wind both set records for energy production as new generators came online. Geothermal, hydroelectric, and wood and waste energy production remained steady from 2024 to 2025. Biofuels production, which had grown in four consecutive years, declined slightly.
Coal accounted for 10% of domestic energy production in 2025. It increased by 4% from 2024 levels to 533 million short tons in 2025 after two years of declining production.
We convert sources of energy to common units of heat, called British thermal units, to compare different types of energy that are usually measured in units that are not directly comparable, such as barrels of crude oil and cubic feet of natural gas. Appendix A of our Monthly Energy Review has the conversion factors that we use for each energy source.
If one only reads what is said above and doesn’t consolidate the data, it sure seems like wind and solar are setting a pace where the vaunted “energy transition” is on the cusp. If one combines the data, though, it all becomes crystal clear:
Notice that geothermal, solar, and wind barely register as far as primary energy sources are concerned. Household systems are a different matter, of course, but these only reduce electricity demand from primary energy sources and do not offer dependability. Moreover, in states that allow for net metering, these systems feed electricity into the grid when not needed, and at full retail prices, raising energy costs for everyone.
Therefore, primary energy sources are where it’s at when it comes to energy security, but for biomass (including ethanol mandated to support corn growers), green energy amounts to almost nothing compared to fossil fuels and nuclear. It could not be more clear: there is little to nothing that solar and wind have done to contribute to the energy security of this nation. The massive subsidies were a massive waste.
#Energy #EnergySecurity #Solar #Wind #EIA #EnergyTransition #Subsidies
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