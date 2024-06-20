If You Think Civil Society Is Just Fine, Think Again...
Ray Brabury’s Fahrenheit 451, which I have written about several times, mostly recently here, is coming to life in yet another way with very real mechanical hounds:
And, it’s not only China that’s developed such hounds. We’re doing the same thing. How long before the hounds are turned on us in the same manner the ATF and the FBI thugs have broken into homes in the early dawn and needlessly killed residents using phony excuses? How long before refusing a gene therapy “vaccine,” protesting at abortion clinics, or challenging the climate narrative will lead to warrants immediately followed by the hounds when you don’t answer your door in 30 seconds? How long before the elites decide they can no longer tolerate us?
But, this is hardly the only sign our civilization is in deep trouble. Consider what just happened at Stonehenge, an historic site of immense significance to both history and science:
Two idiot protesters sprayed Stonehenge stones erected thousands of years ago. There are always such spoiled individuals out there willing to do such obnoxious things, so that part is not surprising. But, who were they doing it to please? We know the answer. It’s an extremist group called Just Stop Oil, the funding of which, according to Time, comes from very special interests:
Just Stop Oil gets its funding via donations from the public, private individuals and grants. From March to August 2023, the group received 51% of its funding from public donations, 21% from donations over £20,000, 16% from green energy industrialist Dale Vince, 10% from Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay and 2% from the U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund, the group told TIME in an emailed statement on Nov. 11. The group did not provide total numbers in donations received.
Vince, who wrote in The Guardian that he gave the group more than £340,000, announced he was withdrawing his financial support in Oct. 2023, arguing change at the ballot box was more effective than protest and urging people “to vote to save the planet.”
The Climate Emergency Fund was started with funding from heiress Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who said in an op-ed for The Guardian she was proud to support Just Stop Oil.
Dale Vince is profiled in Wikipedia as follows:
Dale Vince OBE (born 29 August 1961) is a British green energy industrialist. A former New Age traveller, he is the owner of the electricity company Ecotricity. Born in Norfolk, he founded the Renewable Energy Company in 1995 and launched his first wind turbine in 1996. He also creates artificial diamonds using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and renewable energy…
Vince was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, the second of three children to parents who ran a Fenland haulage firm…
When RAF Molesworth was chosen to become a base for the US Air Force's mobile nuclear armed Ground Launched Cruise Missile in 1980, Vince occupied the nuclear base in protest. And he was one of the new-age travellers at the Battle of the Beanfield at Stonehenge in the mid-1980s.
In 1991, he saw his first windfarm ("I thought, either I can carry on by myself with the windmill on my van, or I can get into the big stuff") and, in 1995, he founded the Renewable Energy Company. In 1996, he launched his first wind turbine supplying "green electricity."
…In April 2022, Vince announced he planned to sell Ecotricity and go into politics…
As well as developing his interest in politics, he would focus on renewable projects such as tidal lagoons and geothermal energy…
Vince was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2004 New Year Honours for "services to the Environment and to the Electricity Industry".
In 2013, he was given the honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the University of Gloucestershire.
So, Vince is a spoiled brat grifter from the upper class and has had it in for Stonehenge for a long time. He is the one who should, of course, go to prison for financing this crap, but elites protect their own so he is an honored Officer of the Order of the British Empire with an honorary PhD. Such is their world.
Then, there is Adam McKay:
Adam McKay (born April 17, 1968) is an American screenwriter, producer, and director. McKay began his career as a head writer for the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1995 to 2001. Following his departure from SNL, he rose to fame in the 2000s for his collaborations with comedian Will Ferrell and co-wrote his comedy films Anchorman (2004), Talladega Nights (2006), Step Brothers (2008), and The Other Guys (2010). Ferrell and McKay later co-wrote and co-produced many television series and films, with McKay himself co-producing their website Funny or Die through their company, Gary Sanchez Productions.
McKay began venturing into more dramatic territory in the 2010s. He wrote and directed the satirical films The Big Short (2015), Vice (2018), and Don't Look Up (2021). For each film, McKay received several nominations for the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, and for the scripts in both the Adapted and Original screenplay categories. In 2019, McKay founded the production company Hyperobject Industries…
McKay serves on the Creative Council of RepresentUs, a nonpartisan anti-corruption organization. He is a supporter of the Democratic Party and endorsed Bernie Sanders for President of the United States in 2016 and again in 2020. He identifies as a democratic socialist and joined the Democratic Socialists of America in 2019. In 2022, he donated $4 million to the Climate Emergency Fund and joined its board of directors.
McKay, in other words, is a capitalist who identifies as a Democratic Socialist. So much for consistency. McKay, too, is partly responsible for the Stonehenge vandalsim and should be accountable.
And, who are the other principals of the Climate Emergency Fund? They include not only spoiled trust-funder Aileen Kennedy, but also Rory Kennedy, who is the daughter of RFK and brother of RFK, Jr. and Abigail Disney; spoiled children all, with no practical experience, gobs of money and a strong desire to enjoy the money and the honor accorded their ancestors without doing one damn thing to earn either.
These are the elites who are destroying our civil society and their allies in government stand behind them with mechanical hounds to deal with us should we dare to object.
