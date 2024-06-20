Ray Brabury’s Fahrenheit 451, which I have written about several times, mostly recently here, is coming to life in yet another way with very real mechanical hounds:

And, it’s not only China that’s developed such hounds. We’re doing the same thing. How long before the hounds are turned on us in the same manner the ATF and the FBI thugs have broken into homes in the early dawn and needlessly killed residents using phony excuses? How long before refusing a gene therapy “vaccine,” protesting at abortion clinics, or challenging the climate narrative will lead to warrants immediately followed by the hounds when you don’t answer your door in 30 seconds? How long before the elites decide they can no longer tolerate us?

But, this is hardly the only sign our civilization is in deep trouble. Consider what just happened at Stonehenge, an historic site of immense significance to both history and science:

Two idiot protesters sprayed Stonehenge stones erected thousands of years ago. There are always such spoiled individuals out there willing to do such obnoxious things, so that part is not surprising. But, who were they doing it to please? We know the answer. It’s an extremist group called Just Stop Oil, the funding of which, according to Time, comes from very special interests:

Just Stop Oil gets its funding via donations from the public, private individuals and grants. From March to August 2023, the group received 51% of its funding from public donations, 21% from donations over £20,000, 16% from green energy industrialist Dale Vince, 10% from Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay and 2% from the U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund, the group told TIME in an emailed statement on Nov. 11. The group did not provide total numbers in donations received. Vince, who wrote in The Guardian that he gave the group more than £340,000, announced he was withdrawing his financial support in Oct. 2023, arguing change at the ballot box was more effective than protest and urging people “to vote to save the planet.” The Climate Emergency Fund was started with funding from heiress Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who said in an op-ed for The Guardian she was proud to support Just Stop Oil.

Dale Vince is profiled in Wikipedia as follows:

Dale Vince OBE (born 29 August 1961) is a British green energy industrialist. A former New Age traveller, he is the owner of the electricity company Ecotricity. Born in Norfolk, he founded the Renewable Energy Company in 1995 and launched his first wind turbine in 1996. He also creates artificial diamonds using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and renewable energy… Vince was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, the second of three children to parents who ran a Fenland haulage firm…

Dale Vince, Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Dale_Vince.png

So, Vince is a spoiled brat grifter from the upper class and has had it in for Stonehenge for a long time. He is the one who should, of course, go to prison for financing this crap, but elites protect their own so he is an honored Officer of the Order of the British Empire with an honorary PhD. Such is their world.

Then, there is Adam McKay:

Adam McKay, Source: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

McKay, in other words, is a capitalist who identifies as a Democratic Socialist. So much for consistency. McKay, too, is partly responsible for the Stonehenge vandalsim and should be accountable.

And, who are the other principals of the Climate Emergency Fund? They include not only spoiled trust-funder Aileen Kennedy, but also Rory Kennedy, who is the daughter of RFK and brother of RFK, Jr. and Abigail Disney; spoiled children all, with no practical experience, gobs of money and a strong desire to enjoy the money and the honor accorded their ancestors without doing one damn thing to earn either.

These are the elites who are destroying our civil society and their allies in government stand behind them with mechanical hounds to deal with us should we dare to object.

#ClimateEmergencyFund #DaleVance #Adam McKay# Stonehenge #RoryKennedy #AlileenGetty #AbigailDisney #Climate #Just Stop Oil

