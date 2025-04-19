Guest Post from Dick Storm.

Thank you President Trump for your leadership and courage to support American Energy Independence and to start a new Golden Age of Economic Prosperity. A thriving economy today is powered by electricity and the electricity Demand is growing at the highest rate in decades. According to Utility Dive and Grid Strategies:

“U.S. electricity demand could rise 128 GW over the next five years, driven by data centers and manufacturing growth primarily in six regions of the country, according to a report published Thursday by Grid Strategies. The “shocking” estimate represents a five-fold increase in load growth forecasts over the past two years”

Check out POWER Magazine’s headline in the April edition:

Nation’s Power Operators Warn Congress of a Coming Reliability Shortfall “Explosive Load Growth Is Now a Certainty—Driven Largely by Data Centers and AI”

The forecasted shortages are serious. As this is written, it is “Outage Season” in April when electric Demand has typically been very low due to naturally mild temperatures not requiring much air conditioning and very little heating of the lower 48 states. PJM is a good example of the forecast for peak summer and winter loads in just the next few years. As published in POWER Magazine….

“Projected growth: PJM expects its summer peak to increase by approximately 70 GW-from 150 GW in 2024 to 220 GW by 2039-nearly 47% rise over 15 years. Winter peaks could climb to 210 GW by 2039, a 45% increase from the current winter peak of 144 GW.

What to do?……..

My Suggestion: Build New Coal Plants

Here are my suggestions regarding a Balanced Energy Portfolio which uses coal for at least 30% of America’s electricity generation portfolio. Fred Palmer and Frank Clemente wrote an excellent article on the “Value of Coal.”

The Instutue for Energy Rsearch has also authored an article titled, “Subsidized Solar and Wind Is Undermining the Grid, While Coal Provides Reliable Baseload Power, But Trump Is On It!” that addresses this issue..

Four of my own previous articles on the importance of coal power as a significant source of primary energy are here, here, here and here.

The Importance of Primary Energy

America is facing a shortage of reliable, affordable and dispatchable electricity generation. As summarized in Palmer and Clemente’s “Value of Coal” article, coal is a proven source of primary energy that meets all three criteria: affordability, dispatchability and reliable. In addition, it is on-site storable energy.

The experiences and end results of using renewables has been much higher costs and less reliability than coal. I wrote an article with electricity price comparisons of the states with the highest cost electricity compared to those states and countries using a high percentage of coal. The highest cost electricity is in states on a path to shut down coal plants and use more wind and solar, such as Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine.

The U.S. electricity generation growth is expected to double by 2050. Governments have encouraged and adopted EV policies to “Electrify Everything.” We cannot electrify everything, of course, but the electric demand is likely to double by 2050.

Therefore, providing new generation capacity to meet that growth can and should be done by building of new American-made coal power plants. Why not nuclear? Sure, new nuclear plants should be built too. However, new nuclear plants are, in my estimation, more than ten years out due to supply chain limitations, and NRC permitting delays (even under President Trump).

The coal plant supply chain and talent can, in my experience and opinion, be ramped up faster than nuclear. Thus, the case for constructing new coal plants ASAP. Electricity is secondary energy. It must be generated by the use of primary energy and as I wrote in my commentary in POWER Magazine in 2021, “Thermal Power is #1”.

How to Solve the Electricity Generation Capacity Crisis

The forecast of needing 128 GW of new electricity generation capacity by 2030 is very close to the total capacity (125 GW) connected with coal plant shutdowns since 2013. So, why not replace at least that quantity of electricity generation with new clean coal plants?

The supply chain for building new coal plants could, in fact, be ramped up faster (but not fast enough) than the supply chain for new nuclear generation capacity in the same time period. The gas turbine supply chain is already at capacity, and new gas turbines have lead times of four or five years.

Building 128 GW of new coal plant capacity is a huge undertaking. I have written before about my personal experiences at the Roxboro Generating Station and other 2,000+ MW Coal Plants. It took over fifteen years to build all four units at Roxboro, (first commercial operations 1966-1980), Each unit required about 2,000 skilled craftsmen to construct the units. The 128 GW figure represents over 50 plants the size of Roxboro.

Roxboro Generating Station

To construct a 2,462 MW coal plant it would take about 80,000 tons of structural steel, a million tons of concrete and tens of thousands of miles of wire and yes, likely more than ten years to complete from permitting, design, component manufacturing and field construction stages through commercial operation. Just one of the four units, Roxboro #3 became a contract in 1968 and began commercial operations in 1973. It took two more years of debugging to reach full capacity. I know, I was the lead startup engineer. That was then, and with a vibrant and capable supply chain.

From a skilled talent perspective, this is a lot of engineers for design, boilermakers, pipe fitters, iron workers, instrument technicians, electricians, and many more skills for the construction.

Then, there is the manufacturing supply chain. One example is the once magnificent manufacturing facilities at Combustion-Engineering’s Chattanooga Works. Now this is gone. A previous article covered the power generation supply chain of the 1970’s here. The challenge is formidable, we should start now.

See original post here for full story, references, and sources.

