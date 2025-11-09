This is simply amazing data from the EIA:

The United States produced 104 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas, 75% more than the world’s second-largest natural gas producer, Russia, in 2023, the most recent year for which we have comprehensive worldwide data on natural gas production.

The United States has been the world’s largest producer of natural gas since 2009. More recently, U.S. natural gas production has increased further, averaging 106 Bcf/d for the first half of 2025 (1H2025).

Three regions in the United States are among the top 10 natural gas-producing areas in the world when ranked independently against other natural gas-producing countries: The Appalachia region , in the northeastern United States, encompasses the Marcellus and Utica shale plays and ranked as the second-largest producer with 33 Bcf/d in 2023. More recently, production from the region has continued to average 33 Bcf/d in 1H2025. The Permian region , in Texas and New Mexico, ranked fifth worldwide with 21 Bcf/d in 2023. Production from the Permian has since increased to average 25 Bcf/d in 1H2025. The Haynesville region , in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, ranked as the eighth-largest natural gas-producing area with 15 Bcf/d in 2023. Production from the Haynesville has declined slightly to average 14 Bcf/d in 1H2025.



That's only part of the story, though. Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, alone produced 4.3 Bcf/d in 2023, which is more than the UK, Argentina, Indonesia, Oman, Colombia, or Uzbekistan. If Susquehanna County were a country, it would rank roughly 15th worldwide in gas output — ahead of most of Europe, all of Africa except Algeria, and nearly every Asian state besides China and Qatar.

The five Northern Tier region counties of Pennsylvania, of which Susquehanna is part, produced 6.7 Bcf/d, which is more than Brazil, India, or Mexico. This region also rivals Norway or Malaysia in daily gas volume and yields nearly half of Pennsylvania’s gas output — and thus about 5 % of world supply — from a narrow rural belt < 100 miles wide.

