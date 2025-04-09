Ken Baum at Capital Research Center has put a great post I highly recommend. It identifies the principal funders of Greenpeace, which was just handed a big defeat in court at the hands of Energy Transfer.

Here's just a bit of the post:

That’s a great list. They are mostly private foundations that aren’t supposed to be doing any lobbying whatsoever but get around that IRS rule by simply donating money to other non-profit NGOs with less strict limits to have the latter do the dirty work. And, these are America's elites, its gentry ruling class, who are involved everywhere there are attacks on American oil and gas development.

The Rockefellers control Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and the Sustainable Markets Foundation. Eric Schmidt is one of the founders of Google. The Walllace Global Fund is spending the money made by America’s only socialist vice-president, Henry Wallace. And, so on. They are mostly run by ultra-wealthy trust-funders. Schmidt made his own money but is spending it on left-wing causes.

There is only thing to do with these corrupters of civil society and it is to start taxing them. There is no reason for any of these NGOs to be tax-exempt. They don’t need foundations to give money for truly charitable causes. They can do that without them.

And, there's no excuse for them creating what are, for all intents and purposes, political entities designed to avoid paying taxes on what they donate to those activities as opposed to true charities. Therefore, the sensible thing is starting taxing them and taxing the donations to them. Let's end this charade and do it now!

#Greenpeace #NGOs #TaxExemption #Foundations

Share