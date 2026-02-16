Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Surely the easiest, simplest way forward is adoption of a sensible Energy Policy, that's fair to all concerned, including the Unreliables (of wind & solar-PVs) along the lines as below. Market forces will then sort it out virtually overnight.

Electricity is a fundamental service, vital to the functioning of all first world countries. An effective energy policy must be affordable, reliable & consistently available 24/7. It should be straightforward, easy to understand & market driven. Designed with the end consumer’s interests as the central focus, rather than being shaped by the priorities of the power generation industry.

In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn’t any), the key elements of such a sensible Energy Policy should be composed of the following principles;

• Technology Agnostic: The policy should NOT favor any specific technology. All sources – fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, wave energy, batteries & nuclear – should all be entertained.

• Elimination/Repeal of Subsidies and/or Discriminatory (anti-competitive) Legislation: All subsidies & laws that advantage or disadvantage any particular technology must be removed/repealed. The market, through the independent choices of power generators, should determine which technologies are used. A level playing field that’s fair to all.

• Guaranteed Service Standards: Power generation contracts awarded via the resident Regulator in each country via auction (eg; xx GWh's/best $price contracted at least a month in advance) & must commit to a guaranteed QOS - Quality of Service performance standard - (typically +99.998% availability) in keeping with established QOS obligations as defined by the Regulator, the choice of which technology to be used in delivering the power entirely at the discretion of those seeking to compete in that market.

• Accountability Through Penalties: Power generators that fail to meet contracted QOS obligations be exposed to SIGNIFICANT financial penalties, except in cases of force majeure due to unpredictable natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic activity, floods or bush fires.

• Environmental Restoration Bonds: Generators must pay a substantial upfront bond to cover the costs of environmental restoration, including the decommissioning & removing infrastructure & handling disposal or recycling (e.g., solar PV panels, wind turbine blades), similar to established practice within the mining industry by way of land restoration.

If the power generating industry finds the principles associated with this proposed Energy Policy unpalatable, simply re-nationalize the industry & return it to whence it came i.e., the responsibility of respective State Govt’s.

Easy.

