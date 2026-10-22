Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
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Great Article Tom!! Tells it like it is.Why do all of us,who are your followers, always know so much more and in are tune with the earth? Because wonderful and focused men like you teach us what is real and what is BS!! every day,every angle, every article.Thank you so much!

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