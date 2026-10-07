Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 7

RGGI was never a good idea and has punished users. Follow the distribution of money from the program and remove those receiving cash from the gravy train.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
Oct 7

The legislators ( and PURA/DEEP/OCC) should be asked to defend much more than RGGI. The entire NetZero program is full of expensive ideas and the goal is to get someone else to pay for them and to hide the cost. We have:

1) RGGI,

2) RECS, Renewable Energy Credits are a 3.9 c/kWh subsidy of green generation.

3) Residential solar that costs 48 c/kWh or 4 times utility scale solar that non-solar customers pay for as the solar customer doesn’t pay any transmission, distribution, public benefits, expensive backup, nor any increases in t&d such as the present rate case increases ( that’s the big benefit of residential solar). The customer solar program will soon cost more per year than the present $451M per year Eversource rate case.

4)The biggest cost impact by far are heat pumps that use power at only the most expensive time of the year when generation costs 2-4 times the other months but are only charged an average price resulting in an annual subsidy of $1.4B per year of NE heat pump customers by non heat pump customers for only a 4.5% increase in electricity due to heat pumps (12 times multiplier) ( ISO EPCET study).

This is going to skyrocket as MA has just increased it’s heat pump subsidy by reducing t&d rates over 7 c/kWh for heat pumps. CL&P wants to reduce the distribution rates 4 c/kWh and build gas generation. The $450M Heat pump accelerator program plans to add 540,000 heat pumps. MA and ME have already added 270,000 heat pumps.

DEEP once defended the heat pumps by calling them partial heat pumps which would shift back to the legacy oil or propane during expensive cold spells. But the recent discounts will minimize that shift. And the short term fuel oil price increases will eliminate the shift entirely. And new construction especially all those apartments don’t have a legacy system to switch to.

Thank you gas customers who pay for the pipeline cost ( such as the RARE upgrade Gov Healy is pushing, it's all gas LDCs and no generators have signed up) so that we have cheaper gas generation in the non peak winter hours. That leaves us with price increases during cold spells due to heat pumps that we all pay for with higher electricity prices.

The big issue with all these programs and their “fix” is that costs are socialized or entirely shifted in the case of net metered solar.

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